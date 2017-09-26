EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=2455869" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The 2,000-acre Canyon Fire remained 5-percent contained on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017, as dramatic flames danced menacingly on hills above a Corona neighborhood.

Current Evacuation Location: pic.twitter.com/UmyxhWBiXV — Corona Fire Dept (@CoronaFireDept) September 26, 2017

Canyon Fire update at 11pm - 2000 acres, 5% contained, 1 home damaged & 1 trailer from a semi-truck destroyed. — OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) September 26, 2017

Hundreds of firefighters on Tuesday continued to battle a 2,000-acre brush fire that forced the evacuation of more than 300 homes as it raged near the border of Anaheim and Corona.The so-called Canyon Fire was 5 percent contained just as the sun began to rise over a burn area that straddled Orange and Riverside counties. The quick-moving blaze originated about 1 p.m. Monday near the eastbound 91 Freeway at Coal Canyon Road.There were no reports of injuries in the fire, which damaged one home and destroyed the trailer of a semi-truck, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.About 1,000 residents were under mandatory evacuation orders. Some were unsure if their home would still be standing when they return."All of a sudden there was fire right in front of my face, as I was evacuating," said James Kim. "I don't know what happened to my house or anything."Evacuation orders were in place for multiple streets in Corona: Dominguez Ranch, San Alamada Road, San Ponte Road, San Viscaya Circle, San Sebastian Circle, San Ramon, San Alvarado, Mt. Elena Circle, Mt. Tesoro, Mt. Palmas and Mt. Cantara.Dominguez Ranch Road was closed to incoming traffic at Green River Road. By 7 p.m. Monday, evacuation orders were expanded to areas south of Green River Road from the 91 Freeway to Trudy Lane at Orchard Glen.Corona High School, 1150 W. 10th St, was serving as a shelter for displaced residents.According to the Corona Fire Department, John Adams Elementary School, Cesar Chavez Academy, Coronita Elementary School and Prado View Elementary School will be closed Tuesday.