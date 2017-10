Cropley Avenue closed in both directions between N Capitol and Lakewood. pic.twitter.com/OM5nWhhr1Z — Matt Keller (@MattKellerABC7) October 27, 2017

Firefighters are battling a two-alarm fire at a Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant in San Jose on Cropley Avenue at North Capitol Avenue.Cropley Avenue is closed in both directions between North Capitol and Lakewood.Stay with ABC7 News for more on this developing story.