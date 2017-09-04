Firefighters continue battle against wildfire in Gilroy

A wildfire in Gilroy is burning for the second night Monday. Cal Fire says flames have scorched 100 acres and the fire is 10 percent contained.The fire broke out Saturday around 7 p.m. in the hills above the Eagle Ridge community.Neighbors told ABC7 News the fire was sparked by kids with fireworks.Cal Fire says the cause of the fire is still under investigation and that no homes are threatened, but engines are providing structure protection in the neighborhood.One woman told ABC7 News she packed up her valuables and put them in her car in case the flames got any closer.Another neighbor said the smoke was terrible. She said she tried to open a window in her house but the smoke poured in.Air quality is a concern in the South Bay as many have been advised to stay inside. However, evacuations have been ordered because of the fire.Aircraft are fighting the fire from above. Three helicopters worked until dark, scooping up water from a pond on the Eagle Ridge golf course and dropping it on the flames.The evening cool temperatures and marine layer will help fire crews on the ground.Gilroy police have put out a notice for families with kids at nearby Solarsano Middle School. The walking path through the Ranch Side of Christmas Hill Park is closed to foot traffic.Also, no drop offs or pickup will be allowed by the park.In addition, preschool classes in the Teak Building will be relocated.