Firefighters extinguish fire at abandoned Walnut Creek home

Firefighters extinguished a one-alarm fire at an abandoned home in Walnut Creek early Thursday morning, Contra Costa County Fire Protection District officials said.Crews responded to the fire at First Avenue near Monet Circle at about 1 a.m. Firefighters found heavy smoke when they arrived on scene, according to fire officials.The fire was extinguished in about 30 minutes, and its cause is still under investigation.No injuries were reported, according to fire officials.