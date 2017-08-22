Camp Parks Update: the 200 acre brush fire is 90% contained. No reports of injuries. @DublinCAPolice @DublinPIO @ACSOSheriffs pic.twitter.com/5boF5zc7rl — Alameda County Fire (@AlamedaCoFire) August 22, 2017

#DEVELOPING #CampParks fire burned down to Howell Mtn. Rd. & Alexander Valley Way in #WallisRanch subdivision, stopped well short of homes. pic.twitter.com/twb2BFKpm0 — Laura Anthony (@LauraAnthony7) August 22, 2017

Wallis Ranch has been cleared due to heavy smoke. Reunification point is the Dublin Wave in Emerald Glen Park. — City of Dublin (@DublinPIO) August 22, 2017

Camp Parks Update: forward progress is stopped. The veg fire is approx 200 acres & 40% contained. @DublinPIO @ACSOSheriffs @DublinCAPolice — Alameda County Fire (@AlamedaCoFire) August 22, 2017

Update: Firefighters battling 100 acre wind driven fire from the ground & air at Camp Parks in #Dublin. @DublinCAPolice @DublinPIO pic.twitter.com/HImWCLCMZM — Alameda County Fire (@AlamedaCoFire) August 22, 2017

Dublin: FFs are at the scene of a vegetation fire at Camp Parks. If you have respiratory problems please close windows & remain indoors. pic.twitter.com/urPsznd1rW — Alameda County Fire (@AlamedaCoFire) August 22, 2017

Dublin: Firefighters are responding to a confirmed vegetation fire on Camp Parks property. Smoke visible. More info to follow. — Alameda County Fire (@AlamedaCoFire) August 22, 2017

Firefighters have reached 100 percent containment on a 200-acre grass fire at Camp Parks, a U.S. Army facility in Dublin.The Alameda County Fire Department responded to the fire at just after 2 p.m. No structures burned and there are no reports of injury.Sheriff's deputies did evacuate the Wallis Ranch area, a small neighborhood nearby.The reunification point for anyone affected by the evacuations is in Emerald Glen Park, according to city officials.Camp Parks, also known as the Parks Reserve Forces Training Area, is home to the Army's 91st Division, and has training facilities for reservists. More than 250 units representing 20,000 military personnel in the Bay Area make use of the installation.It was constructed during World War II and commissioned in 1943, according to the U.S. Army Reserve.