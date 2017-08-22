Alameda Co. firefighters put out 200 acre grass fire at Camp Parks in Dublin

Firefighters have reached 100 percent containment on a 200-acre grass fire at Camp Parks, a U.S. Army facility in Dublin.

DUBLIN, Calif. (KGO) --
Firefighters have reached 100 percent containment on a 200-acre grass fire at Camp Parks, a U.S. Army facility in Dublin.

The Alameda County Fire Department responded to the fire at just after 2 p.m. No structures burned and there are no reports of injury.

Sheriff's deputies did evacuate the Wallis Ranch area, a small neighborhood nearby.

The reunification point for anyone affected by the evacuations is in Emerald Glen Park, according to city officials.

Camp Parks, also known as the Parks Reserve Forces Training Area, is home to the Army's 91st Division, and has training facilities for reservists. More than 250 units representing 20,000 military personnel in the Bay Area make use of the installation.

It was constructed during World War II and commissioned in 1943, according to the U.S. Army Reserve.

