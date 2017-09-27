Firefighters put out fire that threatened homes in Oakland Hills

Large brush fire burns near several homes in Oakland Hills, California on Tuesday, September 26, 2017. (KGO-TV)

By
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
A fire in the Oakland Hills that had threatened homes is out. But, homeowners are still on alert today, with a Red Flag Warning in effect, signaling high fire danger.

About 100 homeowners living in the former rock quarry were temporarily evacuated. The evacuation orders were lifted around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday.

New homes were under construction near where the fire ignited, but the cause is under investigation.

Fortunately, firefighters were able to control the flames from the air and the ground.

Crews battled a 4-alarm fire that threatened at least 50 structures in the Oakland Hills near Edwards Avenue and Mountain Boulevard off of I-580 on Tuesday afternoon.



"They (firefighters) were great once they got here. They just jumped into action. I didn't even know that they climb they were they were climbing. It was really a real steep grade right there and they just took off and they were amazing. They were very quick. There were planes everywhere, helicopters.. water dumped everywhere," said Kelly Brinkerhoff, Oakland resident.

No homes were damaged.
