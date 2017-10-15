NORTH BAY FIRES

Fresh flames flare up in Napa as some return home in other parts of the North Bay

Thick columns of smoke rose above the Napa hills Sunday as helicopters attacked the hot spots for hours. (KGO-TV)

by Tiffany Wilson
NAPA, Calif. (KGO) --
Thick columns of smoke rose above the Napa hills Sunday as helicopters attacked the hot spots for hours.

LIST: Current North Bay Fire evacuation orders, people and animal shelter locations


The fresh flames come amid good news as evacuations were lifted in parts of Napa and Calistoga.

Flashes of fire crackled under dense clouds of smoke in the hills overlooking Highway 29.

Helicopters swung across the sky dropping loads of water trying to stop the march of flames.

Ed Hudson and his friends watched the aerial onslaught from below.
MISSING PERSONS: Help find, reunite people missing in North Bay fires

