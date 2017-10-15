Thick columns of smoke rose above the Napa hills Sunday as helicopters attacked the hot spots for hours.The fresh flames come amid good news as evacuations were lifted in parts of Napa and Calistoga.Flashes of fire crackled under dense clouds of smoke in the hills overlooking Highway 29.Helicopters swung across the sky dropping loads of water trying to stop the march of flames.Ed Hudson and his friends watched the aerial onslaught from below.