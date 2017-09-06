HURRICANE

Florida residents visiting the Bay Area deal with flight delays, cancellations ahead of hurricane

The airlines are being proactive, allowing people to reschedule their flights in anticipation of Hurricane Irma arriving in Florida. (KGO-TV )

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The airlines are being proactive, allowing people to reschedule their flights in anticipation of Hurricane Irma arriving in Florida. It's almost certain that flights out of Bay Area airports to and from that region will be cancelled.
Hurricane Irma made landfall in the Caribbean early Wednesday near St. John's, Antigua, as the most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane in recorded history.


Some of these passengers arriving Wednesday morning from Tampa are in the Bay Area on business. Most of them are worried about the people they left behind.

"Everyone is saying if you wait until tomorrow it will be too late, we'll be gridlocked and I have two small children so minute by minute we're figuring out what to do," said Maria Rivero, a Tampa resident.

Before leaving Tampa, Maria Rivero did what she could to prepare.

RELATED: Bay Area team prepares for Hurricane Irma aid

People in other parts of South Florida have done the same, boarding up windows and protecting their homes.

"There are sandbags everywhere as much as I could possibly do. We took everything from outside, we took all the valuables, everything that's perishable, the valuables were put away someplace safe," said Rivero.

Shirley Newell left Fort Lauderdale Wednesday morning and described the chaos already building.

"All the water is already sold out, supermarkets don't really have any food for the families and schools are closed Thursday and Friday. The tolls were lifted by the governor," said Newell.

After what happened in Houston, Florida's Governor Rick Scott wasted no time suspending tolls across the state to help move traffic.

RELATED: Powerful Hurricane Irma bears down on the Caribbean

Even the airlines have been proactive already cancelling flights and offering passengers a chance to rebook free of charge. Some have even added cheap flights to help with the evacuation.

"Look at what your airline is doing right now, look at what they have to offer. We're seeing a lot of airlines on the websites giving passengers the opportunity to change their flights without having to pay, " said Doug Yakel, a spokesperson for SFO.

Irma may be as bad or worse than Hurricane Andrew which devastated the area 25 years ago.

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on hurricanes.
