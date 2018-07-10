COSTCO

Costco customers devastated after polish dogs removed from food court menu

A Polish hot dog is pictured on the Costco food court menu in this photo taken on March 8, 2018. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Costco is making some changes on the food court menu and customers are not pleased.

RELATED: Costco food court menu gets healthier items, Polish dog gone

It has removed the Polish dog from the menu at some of its locations. Some social media users have not taken it well, some begging for its return and others calling for a boycott of Costco.

Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:



You can still get the original hot dog and soda deal for $1.50.

