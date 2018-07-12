SALMONELLA

100 salmonella cases linked to Honey Smacks cereal, including in California

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says a popular Kellogg's cereal has been linked to a salmonella outbreak that has infected 100 people in 33 states. (KGO-TV)

ATLANTA --
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says a popular Kellogg's cereal has been linked to a salmonella outbreak that has infected 100 people in 33 states, including six people in California.

The CDC announced Thursday that customers should avoid Honey Smacks, tweeting, "Do not eat this cereal."

RELATED: Kellogg's Honey Smacks cereal recalled for possible salmonella



The agency says it found salmonella in samples of Honey Smacks, which has been subject to a voluntary recall by Kellogg since mid-June.

It says that regardless of expiration date, the cereal should be thrown away or returned to a retailer for a refund.

RELATED: Parasite outbreak linked to McDonald's salads in Illinois, Iowa

The CDC says at least 30 of the people infected in the outbreak have been hospitalized. It says most people infected with salmonella develop a fever, cramps or diarrhea within 12 to 72 hours of being exposed to the bacteria.

ABC7 News contributed to this report.
