3 Cool New Bars To Check Out In Oakland

Oeste
722 Clay St. (between 7th St & 8th St.), Old City
Photo: Sandra D./Yelp
Newly opened Oeste (the word means "west" in Spanish) comes via three East Bay residents, Sandra Davis, Lea Redmond, and Anna Villalobos.
By day, it's a cafe with light grab-and-go fare, pastries, and signature entrees. At night, it turns into an upscale 90-seat bar with a nighttime rooftop deck.
With a five-star Yelp rating out of 12 reviews, Oeste has won over locals.
Yelper Hev Z., who reviewed Oeste on January 16th, wrote: "This is actually a very cool little bar in downtown/West Oakland. I never knew it was here until my office had a happy hour here. It's very modern on the inside, with a full bar."
A H. noted: "Stopped by for a casual Friday night drink with the intention of making it a quick stop. I ended up staying for a while! I encountered a friendly staff, delicious Brussels sprouts, and two solid cocktails."
Oeste is open Tuesday-Thursday from 3pm-midnight, Friday and Saturday from 3pm-1am and Sunday, and Sunday from 3pm-11pm.
The Kon-Tiki
347 14th St. (between Webster St & Harrison St.), Chinatown
Photo: Shayla B./Yelp
The Kon-Tiki comes courtesy of the same team behind Longitude, which previously occupied the space.
Its retro theme is reflected in both the food and drinks menu, which offers modern takes on classics like crab rangoon and the Singapore Sling.
The Kon-Tiki's current Yelp rating of four stars out of 36 reviews indicates the newcomer is finding its way, but it's still early days.
Ralph A. noted: "It's nice to see new bars and restaurants popping up in the neighborhood. I visited on a Friday evening last week. Clearly the word is out, as the space was packed."
Yelper Patrick A. wrote: "The Kon-Tiki is great. I don't usually like tiki bars, but the drinks and the decor are nice in there. Cool vibe."
The Kon-Tiki is open Tuesday and Wednesday from 5:30pm-midnight, and Thursday-Saturday from 5:30pm-1am. (It's closed on Sunday and Monday.)
Perle Wine Bar
2058 Mountain Blvd. (between La Salle Ave & Medau Pl.), Montclair Village
Photo: Erin M./Yelp
Perle Wine Bar is a new wine bar and French spot that recently debuted in Montclair Village. It comes courtesy of chef Rob Lam and sommelier Marcus Garcia, who said that they only use fresh ingredients that are locally sourced.
On the menu, diners can expect entrees such as linguine alle vongole with topneck clams, sweet peas and pancetta; a French onion burger with caramelized onions and field greens; and poached pear and endive salad with pomegranates, watercress, and roquefort cheese and hazelnut gateau.
With a 4.5-star Yelp rating out of 66 reviews on Yelp, Perle Wine Bar has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Audrey B., who was one of the first users to visit Perle Wine Bar on January 14th, wrote: "I decided to give this little gem a try for my hubby's birthday after learning about it from a friend. I'm so glad we did! Everything from cocktails, food and the service was impeccable."
Ivana Y. noted: "Overall, a great dining experience close to home. A wonderful addition in Montclair. We will definitely be back to try the rest of the menu."
Perle Wine Bar is open Tuesday-Saturday from 5pm-10pm, and Sunday from 11am-3pm. (It's closed on Monday.)