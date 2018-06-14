FOOD & DRINK

3 delicious events in San Francisco this weekend

Photo: Kelsey Knight/Unsplash

By Hoodline
If you love to eat and drink, this week offers a great chance to explore the world of food and beverage in San Francisco. From a soul food cook-off to an international wine festival, there's plenty to explore and enjoy if you're hungry for something new.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

---

Juneteenth soul food cook-off at Bayview Opera House





Celebrate Juneteenth, marking the end of slavery in 1865, at the third annual Juneteenth Soul Food Cook-Off at the Bayview Opera House.

Bring your favorite barbecue, greens or dessert dish from home to compete for a $250 cash prize in each category. There will also be live music performances by a local rap group, spoken word artists and DJs, and a free screening of the film "Hidden Figures."

When: Friday, June 15, 5-9 p.m.
Where: Bayview Opera House Ruth Williams Memorial Theatre, 4705 Third St.
Admission: Free for children and low-income community members; $10 general admission; $20 with donation
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Doughnut disco at SoMa StrEat Food Park





Catch doughnut fever this Saturday at SoMa StrEat Food Park. You'll find a slew of vendors slinging unique doughnut creations -- plus a disco dance party running all throughout the afternoon.

When: Saturday, June 16, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Where: SoMa StrEat Food Park, 428 11th St.
Admission: $5 general admission; $25 for all-you-can-drink mimosas and sangria from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Uncorked wine festival at the Metreon





Sip on more than 100 wines from across the globe while soaking up panoramic city views at the Uncorked wine festival. The rooftop affair, benefitting the Tenderloin-based San Francisco Yellow Bike Project, will also feature food vendors, a live DJ and a custom photo booth.

When: Saturday, June 16, 1-9 p.m.
Where: City View at Metreon, 135 Fourth St., #4000
Admission: $60 general admission; $70 VIP
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineSan Francisco
FOOD & DRINK
From pork to piñatas, get to know the freshest new businesses to launch in Vallejo
New taco truck Tacos Baja Cali now serving Vallejo area
Dunkin' Donuts to release coffee beer
Sink your teeth into avozilla, the 4-pound avocado as big as your face
Onigilly brings the Japanese rice and seaweed staple to University South
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
10,000 people participate in AIDS Walk SF
Democrats pass on Sen. Feinstein to support her rival
Couple describes finding missing Oregon woman near Big Sur
BART passenger seen smoking meth on train arrested
France beats Croatia 4-2 to win World Cup
Black woman says CVS manager called police over coupon
Elon Musk calls Thai cave diver 'pedo' on social media
Two more bobcats sickened in Santa Cruz Area
Show More
Dog dies from saltwater poisoning after beach trip
'Burners' pack Castro Theatre to celebrate life of Burning Man founder
Youth soccer team honors Thai navy SEAL who died saving them
PHOTOS: Thousands participate in 2018 AIDS Walk in SF
USGS reports 3.0-magnitude earthquake near Castro Valley
More News