3 new Asian restaurants to try in Oakland

These new spots will satisfy all your cravings.
Oori Rice Triangles
6000 College Ave., Rockridge
Photo: Shayla B./Yelp
Oori Rice Triangles is a fusion restaurant that specializes in traditional Japanese and Korean protein options served inside seaweed wrappers.
It's the second outpost for the Asian eatery, which took over the space that used to be home to Ole Brooklyn Bagels. The menu features a variety of options, including unagi, spicy ahi tuna, chicken teriyaki, grilled salmon and more. Additionally, you'll find protein plates, salads and a few sides, like miso soup, edamame and pickled ginger. (See the full menu here.)
Oori Rice Triangles's current Yelp rating of 4.5 stars out of six reviews indicates positive attention from users.
Yelper Karly K., who reviewed Oori Rice Triangles on June 25, wrote, "Wow! I came here twice in one week! I had a short rib triangle and chicken teriyaki triangle. I also tried the miso soup. The miso soup was very good and simple, but maybe not worth the price. The beef triangles are absolutely incredible!"
Yelper Shayla B. wrote, "Rice triangles??? Well, I'm digging it! I've never had this concoction before but after having them today, I've become an instant fan! Oori Rice Triangles is the new kid on the block!"
Oori Rice Triangles is open from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
Dosirak Shop
366 Grand Ave., Adams Point
Lake Merritt Dosirak bulgogi stew (aka dukbaegi bulgogi). | Photo: ANdrew C./Yelp
Dosirak Shop is a Japanese and Korean spot.
Dosirak, the Korean term for "packed meal," is the center of attention at this eatery. Menu offerings include the DS Chicken Teriyaki Bowl with rice, scrambled eggs, vegetables and chicken teriyaki; and the Lake Merritt Dosirak, which comes with beef bulgogi, kimchi jun, japchae, dumplings, sweet sprouts and kimchi.
Wash it all down with your choice of soda, sparkled water or tea, which comes in lychee, passion fruit, mango and milk tea.
With a 4.5-star rating out of 31 reviews on Yelp, Dosirak Shop has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Dana L., who reviewed Dosirak Shop on May 20, wrote, "All in all, it's the best bang for your buck in terms of Korean food in the area. Next door is another Korean place but not as good quality and much more expensive. Really happy to have this place in the neighborhood."
Andrew C. noted, "Dosirak Shop is a fast casual Korean/Japanese spot next to Ensarro Cafe. 'Dosirak' is essentially the Korean equivalent to the Japanese bento box and are the main items on the menu. "
Yelper Lydia C. wrote, "I'm torn. This is really a 3.5 rounded up to a 4 because the people seemed nice and the food was a good value."
Dosirak Shop is open from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on Tuesday-Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)
Marufuku Ramen
4828 Telegraph Ave., Temescal
Hakata Tonkotsu (Ultra Spicy) | Photo: Cammie W./Yelp
Marufuku Ramen is a spot to score ramen and more.
According to the business, it serves Hakata-style tonkotsu ramen, "a rich and milky, premium tonkotsu broth cooked for over 20 hours to extract umami flavor, ultra-thin artisanal noodles that match perfect with the broth, and Cha-shu made from specially selected pork."
Or opt for the chicken paitan, chicken ramen with white paitan broth, chicken chashu, soft boiled egg, green onions, kikurage mushroom and bean sprouts. If you're not feeling ramen, there are also several small bites and rice bowls available for $2-$8. (See the full menu here.)
With a 4.5-star Yelp rating out of 178 reviews on Yelp, Marufuku Ramen has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Samir K., one of the first users to visit Marufuku Ramen on June 18, wrote, "Better than Ippudo. There are really three options- chicken, vegetarian, and pork. They let you choose the level of spice too. The vegetarian ramen is off-menu, I would suggest calling before to double check they have it."
Jennifer T. noted, "I like that this place offers Yelp wait list! It's so convenient to get on the wait list and not have to wait at the front of the restaurant to be called. You can get on the wait list at home and chill there till it get close to your number."
Marufuku Ramen is open from 5:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, 5 p.m.-9:30 p.m. on Saturday, and 5 p.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday and Tuesday.)