FOOD & DRINK

3 top options for budget-friendly Chinese food in Vallejo

Kwongnan Restaurant. | Photo: Maxx W./Yelp

By Hoodline
In search of a new favorite Chinese spot, but don't want to break the bank?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable Chinese restaurants around Vallejo, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to meet your needs.

1. Kwongnan Restaurant



Photo: Maxx W./Yelp

Topping the list is Kwongnan Restaurant. Located at 405 York St., it is the highest rated low-priced Chinese eatery in Vallejo, boasting 4.5 stars out of 88 reviews on Yelp. Yelpers praise the large portions, excellent service, and dishes like the house specialty cherry pork.

2. 3 Star Restaurant



Photo: Art S./Yelp

Next up is 3 Star Restaurant, situated at 4380 Sonoma Blvd., Unit 357. With four stars out of 178 reviews on Yelp, the Cantonese-Filipino spot has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for a low-priced option. It's known for its spicy garlic chicken wings as well as its salt and pepper pork chops.

3. Combo Express



Photo: Kenneth C./Yelp

And Combo Express, located at 42 Springstowne Center, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the inexpensive fast-casual grab-and-go shop four stars out of 128 reviews for its large portions, spicy salt chicken and spicy eggplant. The restaurant also does party trays and catering for special events.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineVallejo
FOOD & DRINK
SCAM ALERT: Chipotle not giving away $100 gift cards for National Avocado Day
Pop-up brunch spot Diane's Bloody Mary Bar lands in the Marina
50 years of Big Mac: McDonald's MacCoin free burger deal
Chipotle gives away free guacamole on National Avocado Day
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Some evacuations lifted for Mendocino Complex fires
Private funeral service for Dwight Clark to be held in San Francisco
Bay Area task force lowers flag to half-staff in Shasta County
Carr Fire jumps Shasta-Trinity county line, neighbors more scared than ever
Trump claims Americans need IDs to buy groceries
Much of East Coast under flood watch as wet, stormy pattern threatens region
LIST: People missing in Shasta County's Carr Fire
MAPS: Interactive home damage, wildfires burning across California
Show More
Cupertino shelves 'head' tax vote to 2020, potential impacts to Apple, others
Bicyclists rally for safety changes after close calls near Mt. Diablo
BARK! The pets displaced by the Carr Fire have something to tell you
Carr Fire community meeting leaves some residents unsatisfied
DRONEVIEW7 over neighborhood devastated by Carr Fire in Shasta Co.
More News