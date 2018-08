3 top options for budget-friendly Chinese food in Vallejo

1. Kwongnan Restaurant

In search of a new favorite Chinese spot, but don't want to break the bank?Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable Chinese restaurants around Vallejo, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to meet your needs.Topping the list is Kwongnan Restaurant . Located at 405 York St., it is the highest rated low-priced Chinese eatery in Vallejo, boasting 4.5 stars out of 88 reviews on Yelp. Yelpers praise the large portions, excellent service, and dishes like the house specialty cherry pork.Next up is 3 Star Restaurant , situated at 4380 Sonoma Blvd., Unit 357. With four stars out of 178 reviews on Yelp, the Cantonese-Filipino spot has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for a low-priced option. It's known for its spicy garlic chicken wings as well as its salt and pepper pork chops.And Combo Express , located at 42 Springstowne Center, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the inexpensive fast-casual grab-and-go shop four stars out of 128 reviews for its large portions, spicy salt chicken and spicy eggplant. The restaurant also does party trays and catering for special events.