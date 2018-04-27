4 Asian restaurants in Oakland to try this weekend

In the spirit of trying new things, we've rounded up a list of Asian restaurants that have opened around Oakland in recent months.
There's a chance that some of these may have missed your notice, so bear these in mind the next time you're in the mood for Asian food.
Anh Hong
725 International Blvd., East Oakland
Photo: Samantha W./Yelp
Anh Hong is a family-owned Vietnamese restaurant that recently moved from Berkeley to East Oakland. Look forward to its signature dish, the Bo 7 mon -- which includes seven courses of beef -- or enjoy classic noodle soups, barbecue rice plates and more.
Yelp users are excited about Anh Hong, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of nine reviews on the site.
Yelper Avery W. "ordered the combination rice plate and was pleasantly surprised by the quality of the food! The Korean-style ribs were very tender and juicy, the chicken had a delicious charred barbecue flavor to it, and the pork was perfectly seasoned. Prices are a couple of bucks more expensive than the surrounding Vietnamese restaurants, but the quality of food makes up for it."
Diner Ly L. said Anh Hong offers "authentic Vietnamese food and a family-friendly restaurant. The rice, noodle dishes and grilled meat are really flavorful,"and "heir seven courses of beef is the way to go ... portions are big and filling. I would definitely come back."
Anh Hong is open from 11 a.m.- 9 p.m. daily.
Holy Basil Pho
5362 College Ave. (between Hudson St. and Manila Ave.), Rockridge
Photo: Andrew c./Yelp
Holy Basil Pho is a Vietnamese spot that offers six types of spring rolls, five types of pho and five specialty noodle soups. If soups aren't your thing, look for customized rice bowls with seven protein options.
Holy Basil Pho currently holds 4.5 stars out of 18 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper Sunil S., who was one of the first users to visit Holy Basil Pho on April 3, wrote, "Stumbled upon it on a rainy day and was pleasantly surprised.The restaurant itself is really nice -- very high ceilings and lovely decor. Attentive staff. The food itself was tasty and the portion sizes are very generous. We'll be back!"
Niles S. noted, "It's a must go when you are in the Rockridge area. Each dish has its own flavor and are all unique in their own ways. The chicken wings are phenomenal. The flavors all mixed together really well! The pho has a nice, rich flavor that isn't too salty. The portion of each item is very generous too! Highly recommend trying this place out!"
Holy Basil Pho is open from 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 4 p.m.-9 p.m. from Tuesday-Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)
Dosirak Shop
366 Grand Ave. (between Ellita Ave. and Perkins St.), Adams Point
Photo: Cate Y./Yelp
Dosirak Shop is a Japanese and Korean spot that offers customizable boxes filled with rice, a choice of protein and an assortment of sides. Look forward to Korean comfort food like bibimbap, japchae, bulgogi and more.
So far, the spot has earned a 4.5-star rating out of 11 reviews on Yelp
Yelper Linda J. wrote, "I randomly walked inside this place and the smell of the food was wonderful. The workers are very polite. Place is really clean, menu easy to read. It's a must-try place."
"A friend and I tried Dosirak two days ago and were both very pleasantly surprised by the quality and quantity of the three dishes we tried," said Griff A.
"I have little experience with Korean fare, but found nearly everything tasty and freshly prepared. The prices are quite reasonable. The staff was friendly and helpful in helping us to navigate the menu options."
Dosirak Shop is open from 11 a.m.-8:30 p.m. from Tuesday-Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)
Bird & Buffalo
4659 Telegraph Ave. (between 46th and 47th streets), Temescal
Photo: Yi Z./Yelp
Bird & Buffalo brings the flavors of rustic Thai soul food and street curry stands to the neighborhood, the restaurant says on its website.
Enjoy grilled chicken, pork and lamb chops, or choose between five types of curry. Looking for a lighter option? Bird & Buffalo also offers five types of spicy Thai salad, including crispy catfish and grilled beef short ribs. (Take a look at the full menu here.)
Bird & Buffalo currently holds four stars out of 64 reviews on Yelp, indicating positive reception.
Yelper Yi Z., who reviewed Bird & Buffalo on April 10, wrote, "I love the food here. Everything was so delicious, and I would order all of them again. The menu looks fantastic and there are so many other goodies to try next time."
Jerry P. noted, "Bird and Buffalo is da bomb-a-riffic best Thai street food around! They have recently graced the Temescal neighborhood with some seriously great food and on top of that have great service with great prices! They also have a good selection of draught local beer on tap if that is your thing, and a daily dessert special."
Bird & Buffalo is open from 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.-9:30 p.m. from Tuesday-Friday and 5 p.m.-9:30 p.m. on weekends. (It's closed on Monday.)