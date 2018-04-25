5 new Oakland coffee spots to pore over

Coloso
917 Washington St. (between 9th and 10th streets), Old Oakland
Photo: Sofy Y./Yelp
Coloso is a recently reopened spot in Old Oakland to score coffee, tea and more. Now located at 917 Washington St., it moved from the 1700 block of Webster St. to make way for a planned new residential development, as we previously reported.
Coloso's Oakland location, like its secondary location in Tokyo, serves coffee from Heart Coffee roasters. Teas are from local Berkeley importer Blue Willow Tea, while baked goods are provided by Bon 2 Bakeshop and La Chinoiserie.
With a four-star Yelp rating out of 105 reviews, Coloso is getting positive attention.
"I am so glad to see more and more businesses arriving in Oakland," wrote Yelper Lisa F. "Super clean, and most importantly, delicious and creamy soy latte!"
Justin S. noted, "The price seemed standard, and the latte came with the usual leaf latte art. The milk had no curdling, and the espresso itself had notes of chocolate."
Coloso is open from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on weekends.
La Boulangerie de San Francisco
5500 College Ave. (between Lawton Ave. and Ocean View Drive), Rockridge
Photo: Tina T./Yelp
Back in January, Local bakery and cafe La Boulangerie de San Francisco debuted its first East Bay location in Rockridge, as we previously reported.
The spot offers similar fare to La Boulangerie's other branches, including coffee from Linea, house-made baguettes, croissants and Breton specialty kouign amann -- a pastry of folded croissant dough dusted with sugar and spice.
With a four-star rating out of 58 reviews on Yelp, La Boulangerie de San Francisco has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Audrey S., who reviewed La Boulangerie de San Francisco on April 4, wrote, "The tea was delicious and refreshing, and they let me try it before buying it, which was much appreciated because I was torn between this and the other interesting cold drinks."
And Elin M. wrote that the "almond croissant is amazing and probably the best I've had. Baguettes were great too! I got the organic one and it had a sourdough taste to it which was super delicious."
La Boulangerie de San Francisco is open from 7 a.m.-6 p.m. on weekdays and 7 a.m.-7 p.m. on weekends.
Oeste
730 Clay St. (between 7th and 8th streets), Old Oakland
Photo: Shirene B./Yelp
Oeste is a unique coffee spot in Old Oakland incorporating both a bar-restaurant and a cafe, divided by a rustic barn door.
Owner Anna Villalobos and co-owners Lea Redmond and Sandra Davis are bringing Latin/Southern flavors to the neighborhood while remaining focused on "maintaining the integrity of our food," Berkeleyside reports.
Roast Co. provides coffee, while Starter Bakery provides the pastries. Guests can expect specialties like the lavender oat milk latte, tortilla breakfasts and lunch sandwiches house-made on Acme Bread.
Brunch is available on weekends, but takes place on the bar side of the establishment, and the bar is 21 and over only. (You can check out the full cafe menu here.)
Yelp users are giving raves to the cafe side of Oeste, which currently holds five stars out of 16 reviews on the site.
Yelper Jay T., was one of the first users to visit Oeste on March 18, wrote, "Friendly, easygoing and tasty! Had an iced chai with a shot of cold brew - hella good. Chocolate chip cookies: hella good. Oatmeal raisin cookie: hella good. To sum the cafe up: hella good."
Audrey S. noted, "Great coffee and great people; overall, a solid spot in Old Oakland to get your caffeine fix!"
Oeste's cafe side is open from 6:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. on Saturday, and 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)
Hasta Muerte Coffee
2701 Fruitvale Ave. (between Lawton Ave. and Ocean View Drive), Sausal Creek
Photo: Claudia C./Yelp
Hasta Muerte Coffee is a specialty bookstore and coffee spot offering coffee, tea, smoothies, snacks and more. Located at 2701 Fruitvale Ave., it's a worker-owned collective that recently opened after a successful Kickstarter campaign, as we previously reported.
In addition to coffee and tea, guests can expect to find pastries, smoothies, fruit and granola yogurt bowls, as well as meat and vegetarian empanadas.
Yelp users have had mostly positive words for Hasta Muerte Coffee's drinks and other offerings, despite an influx of politically motivated negative reviews since mid-February. The cafe recently found itself in hot water after it refused to serve a police officer, citing its stance against police brutality, the East Bay Express reported.
Yelper Betania G., who reviewed Hasta Muerte Coffee on November 30, wrote, "the coffee quality and preparation are awesome. Prices are fair. The space is warm, big and family friendly. Delicious and authentic empanadas. Also they have created a nice space in an area that could use a little buzz and a good coffee shop."
And Jonathon S., in a review from December 6, wrote, "This is a great coffee spot! ... Great coffee, pastries, and empanadas. I'm really glad that they decided to open up shop in our neighborhood and will be back to support them regularly!"
Hasta Muerte Coffee is open from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday, and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Tuesday.)
The Grind on Market St.
5755 Market St. (between Arlington Ave. and 58th St.)
Photo: Ivone R./Yelp
The Grind On Market St. is a recently opened spot serving not only a full range of hot and cold espresso drinks but milkshakes, cupcakes and more.
Located at 5755 Market St., the cafe offers drinks made from Oakland's Bicycle Coffee as well as a range of paninis like Cubanos and a hot pastrami sandwich on Dutch crunch.
With a five-star rating out of 12 reviews on Yelp, The Grind On Market St. has been well-received by users.
Yelper Jeff D., who reviewed the eatery on February 17, wrote, "I had an Arnold Palmer and breakfast burrito today, a hot pastrami sandwich yesterday, and my partner had a Cuban sandwich today with a lemonade. Everything was delicious and really affordable."
And Nisha B. noted, "This is a cute, laid-back spot, with friendly owners; I really appreciated the great customer service!"
The Grind On Market St. is open from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)