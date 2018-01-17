FOOD & DRINK

5 Spots To Score Deals On Pizza In San Francisco

Craving pizza, but on a budget? Not to worry: we've found five spots in San Francisco that will serve up your next pie with a Groupon discount or cash back. Here are the pizzerias to check out the next time you're in the mood for a pie with a more reasonable price tag.

Gaspare's Pizza




With its cozy booths, tableside jukeboxes, and grapevines hanging from the ceiling, this old-school Richmond District pizzeria is a throwback to a simpler time. The signature pies include a variation topped with fresh tomatoes, roasted bell peppers, and a blend of mozzarella and feta. And if you're not craving pizza, there's also a full menu of Italian entrees, from veal scaloppine to gnocchi with bolognese sauce.

The deal: A $40 dine-in voucher for $30, or a $20 takeout voucher for $15.50

Bernal Heights Pizzeria




According to Groupon, "Bernal Heights Pizzeria puts its neighborhood pride right on the menu, naming some of its specialty pizzas for the area. There's the 30th Street Special, with four kinds of meat, and the Heights Special, which packs 10 toppings on a thin crust flavored with olive-oil sauce. Alongside these locally inspired creations, you'll find pastas and a selection of beer and wine."
The deal: 25% cash back on your bill

Mozzeria




Photo: Michael U./Yelp

"Mozzeria began back in 2011 with a simple mission: Bring authentic Neapolitan pizza to San Franciscans," writes Groupon of this Mission District pie-slinger. "At their brick-and-mortar location, a 5,000-pound Stefano Ferrara oven does the heavy lifting. There it transforms handcrafted dough and ingredients from the farmers market into 12 kinds of personal-size pies. A selection of small plates, like veal-pork meatballs, and housemade desserts, including apple-lemon curd bombolini, round out the menu."

The deal: 20% cash back on your bill

Kinara Pizza Kitchen



"Kinara offers its customers an eclectic range of fare, from classic Italian pizza to Indian and Mediterranean specialties," notes Groupon. "A certified halal menu serves unique desserts, and a relaxed seating area is available for after-hours hookah lounging." Pizza lovers can opt for a standard margherita or an Indian-inspired pie like the chicken masala, with red onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, and cilantro.

The deal: 20% cash back on your bill

Palio d'Asti




Photo: Veritas V./Yelp

Named for the famous horse race held in Siena, Italy, this Financial District stalwart has been in business for more than two decades. It offers a wide selection of wood-fired pies, from the Siciliana (with red peppers, fennel sausage, and red onions) to the Funghi (with wild mushrooms and fontina cheese). And if anyone in your party isn't feeling like a pie, there's also a big selection of pastas and entrees like spaghetti carbonara or a daily risotto.

The deal: 20% cash back on your bill

