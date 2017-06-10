  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
700,125 pounds of spaghetti and meatball products recalled over labeling concerns

Conagra has recalled more than 700,000 pounds of spaghetti and meatball products sold under various brands. (KTRK)

MILTON, Pennsylvania --
More than 700,000 pounds of spaghetti and meatball products have been recalled over allergen labeling concerns.

Conagra Brands, Inc. said bread crumbs included in various products sold under Chef Boyardee, Libby's, Hy-Top and other popular brand names may contain milk, an allergen not marked on the products' labels.

The following products are included in the recall:

  • 131,718 lbs. of 14.75-oz. cans with "Libby's Spaghetti and Meatballs MADE WITH PORK, CHICKEN AND BEEF IN TOMATO SAUCE" on the label with package code 2100701200 and Use By Date 01/02/19.
  • 71,614 lbs. of 14.75-oz. cans with "Del Pino's SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS MADE WITH PORK, CHICKEN AND BEEF IN TOMATO SAUCE" on the label with package code 2100701200 and Use By Date 01/02/19.
  • 38,330 lbs. of 14.75-oz. cans with "Hy-Top Spaghetti and Meatballs Made with Pork, Chicken and Beef in Tomato Sauce" on the label with package code 2100701200 and Use By Date 01/02/19.
  • 22,064 lbs. of 14.75-oz. cans with "Food Hold Spaghetti & Meatballs MADE WITH PORK, CHICKEN AND BEEF IN TOMATO SAUCE" on the label with package code 2100701200 and Use By Date 01/02/19.
  • 21,975 lbs. of 14.75-oz. cans with "Essential EVERYDAY Spaghetti with Meatballs Made With Pork, Chicken and Beef in Tomato Sauce" on the label with package code 2100701200 and Use By Date 01/02/19.
  • 414,424 lbs. of 14.75-oz. cans with "Chef BOYARDEE Mini pasta shells & meatballs, Pasta and Meatballs made with Pork, Chicken and Beef in Tomato Sauce" on the label with package code 2100700500 and Use By Date 12/26/18.


The affected products, which were sold nationwide, are marked with establishment number "EST. 794M" inside the USDA mark of inspection.

No confirmed illnesses have been reported in connection with the recall, but consumers are urged to discard the impacted products or return them to the point of purchase for a full refund.
