FOOD & DRINK

A+ Burger opens in Upper Telegraph

Photo: Cirrus Wood/Hoodline

By Hoodline
Oaklanders looking to get their grill on have a new option: A+ Burger has opened at 6228 Telegraph Ave. (between 62nd and 63rd streets), taking the place of short-lived Oaxacan restaurant El Macho.

Owner Tiffany Chung offers 16 burgers, like the Korean BBQ, served with a fried egg, mozzarella cheese and a homemade sauce, and the Menchi Katsu, a deep-fried pork patty covered in breadcrumbs and served with cabbage salad and peanut lemon sauce.
Photo: Cirrus Wood/Hoodline

Meatless options include Gardenburgers, eggplant, and the Impossible Burger, which comes with avocado mayo, tomato, lettuce and onion. Hot sandwiches include barbecue beef, crispy chicken, and a patty melt.

Sides of french fries and onion rings are available, along with salads and Soul in a Bowl, an entree selection served with protein options like bibimbap, spicy pork and salmon teriyaki. A pastry case contains cookies, muffins and other freshly-baked options.
Photo: A+ Burger

Although the restaurant doesn't serve alcohol, patrons can still enjoy adult beverages on the premises on a BYOB basis. A+ Burger has limited indoor seating and a spacious outdoor patio; customers may place orders online for takeout orders.

A+ Burger is open every day from 11:30 a.m. - 9:30 p.m.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineOakland
FOOD & DRINK
From pork to piñatas, get to know the freshest new businesses to launch in Vallejo
New taco truck Tacos Baja Cali now serving Vallejo area
Dunkin' Donuts to release coffee beer
Sink your teeth into avozilla, the 4-pound avocado as big as your face
Onigilly brings the Japanese rice and seaweed staple to University South
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
10,000 people participate in AIDS Walk SF
Democrats pass on Sen. Feinstein to support her rival
Couple describes finding missing Oregon woman near Big Sur
BART passenger seen smoking meth on train arrested
France beats Croatia 4-2 to win World Cup
Black woman says CVS manager called police over coupon
Elon Musk calls Thai cave diver 'pedo' on social media
Two more bobcats sickened in Santa Cruz Area
Show More
Dog dies from saltwater poisoning after beach trip
'Burners' pack Castro Theatre to celebrate life of Burning Man founder
Youth soccer team honors Thai navy SEAL who died saving them
PHOTOS: Thousands participate in 2018 AIDS Walk in SF
USGS reports 3.0-magnitude earthquake near Castro Valley
More News