Adams Point's 6 most popular businesses

Photo: Jong Ga House/Yelp

Located on Lake Merritt's northern shore, Adams Point offers a wide range of popular merchants and restaurants.

Whether you're a new resident or just eager to get to know the area, we rounded up the six best-rated places doing business in the neighborhood using Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list.

1. Jong Ga House



Photo: jong ga house/Yelp

Adams Point's favorite business is Korean restaurant Jong Ga House.

Located at 372 Grand Ave. (between Staten and Ellita avenues), it's the most popular merchant in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 1,537 Yelp reviews.

2. Enssaro



| Photo: Yelp User/Yelp

Next up is Ethiopian restaurant Enssaro, situated at 357A Grand Ave. (between Ellita Avenue and Perkins Street).

With four stars out of 1,219 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

3. Bay Grape



| Photo: Yelp User/Yelp

Bay Grape is a popular choice for Adams Pointers shopping for beer, wine and spirits.

Yelpers give the business, located at 376 Grand Ave. (between Staten and Ellita avenues), five stars out of 112 reviews.

4. Grand Lake Kitchen



| Photo: Yelp User/Yelp

Grand Lake Kitchen, a deli and New American breakfast and brunch spot, is another neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 823 Yelp reviews.

Head over to 576 Grand Ave. (at El Embarcadero.) to see for yourself.

5. Room 389



| Photo: Yelp User/Yelp

Room 389, a cocktail lounge that's also a cafe, has earned four stars out of 393 reviews on Yelp.

You can find the spot at 389 Grand Ave. (between Staten and Ellita avenues.).

6. Ahn's Quarter Pound Burger



| Photo: Yelp User/Yelp

Finally, there's Ahn's Quarter Pound Burger, a local favorite with four stars out of 306 reviews.

Stop by 439 Grand Ave. (between Bellevue and Staten avenues) to hit Ahn's for burgers and fast food next time you're in the neighborhood.
