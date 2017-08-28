WHOLE FOODS

Amazon slashes prices at Whole Foods on first day of ownership

EMBED </>More Videos

Amazon officially owns Whole Foods and the online retail giant wasted no time in lowering prices on grocery staples like meat, eggs and other items on Monday. (KGO-TV)

by Janine de La Vega
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
Amazon now officially owns Whole Foods and the online retail giant wasted no time in making its mark as some prices were slashed significantly on Monday.

Price differences were made on basic items like meat, fruit, eggs, and certain apples.

ABC7 News asked shoppers if they noticed. "No, I didn't notice. The watermelon was still $4.99 a pound, and I didn't notice any difference, so hopefully there will be," SCU Retial Management Institute Director Kirthi Kalyanam said.

RELATED: Amazon buys Whole Foods in $13.7B deal

Kalyanam says certain items cost less because Amazon is investing in the long term, and is not focused on short-term profit.

"Whole Foods is betting that the future of food is the kind of food that Whole Food sells, but if you can make that affordable to a large population, then that is the right way to go," Los Gatos resident Ronee Nassi said.

Kalyanam says Whole Foods will now attract consumers who normally shop at stores like Trader Joe's and Safeway, but only occasionally buy at Whole Foods.

"If they can slash their prices, that's great. You know competition makes people work a little harder than what they do," one woman said.

Analysts say Amazon is turning to brick and mortar stores because it can now market food items online.

"Now, they can take those products and sell them at Amazon Fresh and Amazon Prime and all those places where they were never able to sell," Kalyanam said.

So, when will the prices start rising, again? The professor ABC7 News spoke with says he believes Amazon will keep certain items at low prices to keep shoppers happy.

Click here to read more stories about Whole Foods.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodamazonwhole foodsu.s. & worldtechnologymoneySan Jose
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
WHOLE FOODS
Amazon to cut Whole Foods prices
Amazon is buying Whole Foods in $13.7B deal
Study ranks best grocery chains in the U.S.
Whole Foods apologizes for peeled oranges packaging
More whole foods
FOOD & DRINK
VIDEO: San Francisco chefs compete for title of best taco
Tickets sellout for Museum of Ice Cream in San Francisco
Amazon to cut Whole Foods prices
What is a finger lime? And should you eat it?
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Battered by Harvey, Houston braces for even more flooding
North Korea fires projectile that flew over Japan
Photo of mom & baby's rescue becomes symbol of storm
FULL VIDEO: Trump promises federal aid to storm-ravaged Texas
Photo reveals 2 dogs left behind during Hurricane Harvey
Breweries canning water to help Harvey victims
Counter protesters claim victory in Berkeley demonstrations
ACLU sues President Trump over transgender military ban
Show More
6 feared dead in Houston after van reportedly swept away
Booming rat population keeps Bay Area techs busy
Trumps plan to travel to Texas Tuesday amid Harvey
Facebook's Zuckerberg, wife pen note to new baby girl
Hundreds of Harvey rescues, thousands of 911 calls swamp Houston area
More News
Top Video
FULL VIDEO: Trump promises federal aid to storm-ravaged Texas
Carnival Cruise Line makes new plans due to Hurricane Harvey
Why you should file your Harvey insurance claim now
ACLU sues President Trump over transgender military ban
More Video