It's official. #Amazon owns #WholeFoods & prices slashed 1st day. Organic 🥑 used to be $2.49/lb now $1.99/lb. Prices ⬇️on meat, fruit pic.twitter.com/qxHaNtNMhQ — Janine De la Vega (@JanineDLV) August 28, 2017

Amazon now officially owns Whole Foods and the online retail giant wasted no time in making its mark as some prices were slashed significantly on Monday.Price differences were made on basic items like meat, fruit, eggs, and certain apples.ABC7 News asked shoppers if they noticed. "No, I didn't notice. The watermelon was still $4.99 a pound, and I didn't notice any difference, so hopefully there will be," SCU Retial Management Institute Director Kirthi Kalyanam said.Kalyanam says certain items cost less because Amazon is investing in the long term, and is not focused on short-term profit."Whole Foods is betting that the future of food is the kind of food that Whole Food sells, but if you can make that affordable to a large population, then that is the right way to go," Los Gatos resident Ronee Nassi said.Kalyanam says Whole Foods will now attract consumers who normally shop at stores like Trader Joe's and Safeway, but only occasionally buy at Whole Foods."If they can slash their prices, that's great. You know competition makes people work a little harder than what they do," one woman said.Analysts say Amazon is turning to brick and mortar stores because it can now market food items online."Now, they can take those products and sell them at Amazon Fresh and Amazon Prime and all those places where they were never able to sell," Kalyanam said.So, when will the prices start rising, again? The professor ABC7 News spoke with says he believes Amazon will keep certain items at low prices to keep shoppers happy.