FOOD & DRINK

Anh Hong bolts Berkeley, reopens in Oakland

Bo 7 mon, or "seven courses of beef." | Photo: Andrew C./Yelp

By Hoodline
Vietnamese restaurant Anh Hong has shuttered its Berkeley location and relocated to 725 International Blvd. (between 7th and 8th avenues) in the Clinton district. The family-owned restaurant chain has three other locations across the Bay Area and Sacramento.

The family claims to have invented Bo 7 mon, or "seven courses of beef," Berkeleyside reports.

Diners at the new location can expect to find dishes like rice plates with short ribs or grilled pork, beef lemongrass rolls and the signature Bo 7 Mon. (No online menu specific to the Oakland location is yet available, but you can check out the Sacramento location's menu here for an idea of what to expect.)

With a 4.5-star rating out of nine reviews on Yelp so far, Anh Hong seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.

"The Korean-style ribs were very tender and juicy, the chicken had a delicious charred barbecue flavor to it and the pork was perfectly seasoned," said Yelper Avery W. "Prices are a couple of bucks more expensive than the surrounding Vietnamese restaurants, but the quality of food makes up for it."

Yelper Dylan W. advised that parties of three or more bring cash, since "the limit for credit cards is 20 dollars," but said Anh Hong was a "great restaurant and I will come back soon."

Anh Hong is open from 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. daily.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineOakland
FOOD & DRINK
Yo También Cantina brings Venezuelan-Californian eats to the Inner Sunset
McDonald's marks 50 years of Big Mac with 'MacCoin' free burger deal
Happy National Ice Cream Sandwich Day!
Alert issued for salads, wraps from Trader Joe's, Walgreens, Kroger due to parasite worry
Latin American eats: get to know Oakland's 3 newest spots
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Nia Wilson memorial service
Office pool claims massive Mega Millions jackpot
MAPS: Interactive home damage, wildfires burning across California
Funeral taking place for Oakland BART stabbing victim Nia Wilson
No 'definitive' motive in Vegas mass shooting that killed 58
New evacuations, Red Flag Warning issued for Mendocino Complex Fires
Almost 400 sick from McDonald's salad parasite
7 puppies rescued from uninhabited island
Show More
'Crazy Rich Asians' director grew up around dad's world-famous Los Altos restaurant
Girl who went missing from DC airport found safe in Queens, NY
Accident involving motorcycle and big rig cleared from Bay Bridge
DMV expanding Saturday hours starting tomorrow
Top intel officials stress election security during White House visit
More News