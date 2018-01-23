FOOD & DRINK

'Anonymous Asian SF' Opens Its Doors In SoMa

If you're looking for Vietnamese, Indian, and Japanese fare, a new spot in SoMa has you completely covered; Anonymous Asian SF (98 7th St. between Jessie & Mission) is now serving customers.

Located in the former Honey Bistro space which closed for renovations late last year, Anonymous Asian SF has partnered with nearby FiDi eatery Bamboo Asia to offer diners a menu with three different cuisines.

Expect to see dishes like a Vietnamese rice bowl with BBQ pork and bok choy served over rice; a Japanese-inspired bowl with tuna, ginger, edamame and picked veggies, or an Indian-inspired roti wrap with tandoori chicken.

Anonymous Asian SF has just one Yelp review, which gives it a five-star rating thus far.

"It's really good," said Ran D., who submitted a review on January 12th after trying a bahn mi, a Japanese rice bowl "topped with some dynamite sauce," a Vietnamese rice bowl with barbecue pork, and a breakfast burrito that "was a good size with great flavor. The fresh salsa was really nice, too."

Anonymous Asian SF is open weekdays from 6:30am-2:30pm, closed on weekends.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineSan Francisco
FOOD & DRINK
Yo También Cantina brings Venezuelan-Californian eats to the Inner Sunset
McDonald's marks 50 years of Big Mac with 'MacCoin' free burger deal
Happy National Ice Cream Sandwich Day!
Alert issued for salads, wraps from Trader Joe's, Walgreens, Kroger due to parasite worry
Latin American eats: get to know Oakland's 3 newest spots
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Office pool claims massive Mega Millions jackpot
California wildfire smoke makes it to Bay Area
Memorial service for Nia Wilson held in Oakland
MAPS: Interactive home damage, wildfires burning across California
Family, friends, community attend memorial for Nia Wilson
No 'definitive' motive in Vegas mass shooting that killed 58
New evacuations, Red Flag Warning issued for Mendocino Complex Fires
Dog celebrates becoming of age with quinceanera
Show More
Almost 400 sick from McDonald's salad parasite
7 puppies rescued from uninhabited island
'Crazy Rich Asians' director grew up around dad's world-famous Los Altos restaurant
Girl who went missing from DC airport found safe in Queens, NY
Accident involving motorcycle and big rig cleared from Bay Bridge
More News