Asian cuisine celebrated at CAAMFeast in San Francisco

CAAMFeast celebrated Asian cuisine over the weekend in San Francisco with a host of incredible, decadent and exotic foods for guests to try. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Over the weekend, hundreds came hungry to a food-centered event at the San Francisco War Memorial and Performing Arts Center. The scents of pork belly and freshly-made savory crepes by Tai Chi Jianbing filled the Green Room.

At CAAMFeast 2017 guests sampled multiple food stations, sipped on Boba Guys' tea and specialty cocktails, and enjoyed artisanal truffles from Socola chocolatier.

ABC7 News Anchor Natasha Zouves was asked to emcee the foodie event. It was a celebration of food, culture and storytelling on a Saturday night, all to benefit the Center for Asian American Media, or CAAM.

Some big names in the culinary world were honored for their emphasis on community. Chef Roy Choi, of the famous Kogi Korean BBQ and LocoL the Asian Chefs Associationand the People's Kitchen Collectivewere recognized for their commitments to economic equity, community health and food justice.

The event also kicked off the 35th Anniversary of CAAMFest, an 11-day film, music and food festival that takes place March 9-19th in San Francisco and Oakland. The event organizers say they had a record number of submissions this year to choose from.

Click here to see the whole program.
