FOOD & DRINK

Asian Fusion Spot 'Spice of America' Debuts In SoMa

Photo: Spice of America/Yelp

A new Asian fusion spot has debuted in SoMa; located at 1655 Market St. (between Van Ness Ave & 12th St.), the fresh addition is called Spice of America.

This newcomer specializes in "modern comfort food classics from India and Nepal, according to the restaurant's website.

In keeping with its name, the eatery experiments with a variety of common and lesser known spices like kasoori methi (dried fenugreek leaves), along with coriander, cumin, saffron, and dried Kashmiri chiles.

On the menu, expect to items like a pao bhaji (vegetable curry) wrap with minced beans and cauliflower and cheese crumbs; English peas and potato kofta with paneer cheese and veggies; and chicken curry with braised vegetables.


Desserts include pistachio rasmalai (Indian-style cheesecake) with mango ice and cardamom milk and saffron and basmati rice kheer (pudding). (Take a look at the full menu here.)

Spice of America has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a five-star rating out of 13 Yelp reviews.

Vishnu G., among the first Yelpers to review the spot, said Spice of America had a "quiet and very clean environment. Great service and quality of food was just A+."

"Service was ultra-polite, courteous, and attentive," said Yelper Cherylynn N. adding, "they even changed out the ice in our water glass to ensure our water was nice and cold!"

And Richard R. said: "Extraordinary food. So many amazing tastes and flavors. Each item is unique, unlike anything I have ever had in any Indian restaurant or in India."

Spice of America is open for lunch and dinner. Lunch is served Monday - Saturday 11:30 a.m.to 2:30 p.m. and dinner hours are 5:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineSan Francisco
FOOD & DRINK
Yo También Cantina brings Venezuelan-Californian eats to the Inner Sunset
McDonald's marks 50 years of Big Mac with 'MacCoin' free burger deal
Happy National Ice Cream Sandwich Day!
Alert issued for salads, wraps from Trader Joe's, Walgreens, Kroger due to parasite worry
Latin American eats: get to know Oakland's 3 newest spots
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Memorial service for Nia Wilson held in Oakland
Office pool claims massive Mega Millions jackpot
MAPS: Interactive home damage, wildfires burning across California
Funeral taking place for Oakland BART stabbing victim Nia Wilson
No 'definitive' motive in Vegas mass shooting that killed 58
New evacuations, Red Flag Warning issued for Mendocino Complex Fires
Almost 400 sick from McDonald's salad parasite
7 puppies rescued from uninhabited island
Show More
'Crazy Rich Asians' director grew up around dad's world-famous Los Altos restaurant
Girl who went missing from DC airport found safe in Queens, NY
Accident involving motorcycle and big rig cleared from Bay Bridge
DMV expanding Saturday hours starting tomorrow
Top intel officials stress election security during White House visit
More News