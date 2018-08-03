FOOD & DRINK

Asian tapas bar Bistro Kazan opens its doors in Lower Nob Hill

Photo: JP P./Yelp

By Hoodline
There's a brand-new Asian-style tapas bar in town. The fresh addition to Lower Nob Hill, called Bistro Kazan, is located at 930 Bush St.

You'll find the flavors of Korea, Japan and China in the many small plates. Options include garlic edamame, deep-fried tofu with shaved dried tuna, and open-faced shumai dumplings. There are also some more fusion-oriented items, including an octopus ceviche, salmon carpaccio and nachos.

The modern, high-ceilinged interior features playful, superhero-themed posters. The restaurant has a few TVs, and serve beer, wine and cocktails, as well.

The new arrival has already attracted fans thus far, with a five-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp.

Jessica D., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on August 1, wrote, "Great new spot with super-tasty appetizers and shared plates. Went on a school night, so kept it to one glass of wine, but they had a large selection of sake, beers, and a few cocktails."

Yelper Min Kyung C. added, "It's really nice inside. Everything looks new, the food is delicious. Tried shrimp shumai and pork belly, and they were really soft and melt-in-your-mouth."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Bistro Kazan is open from 5 p.m.-11 p.m. on Sunday-Thursday and 5 p.m.-midnight on Friday and Saturday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineSan Francisco
FOOD & DRINK
From wings to craft cocktails, here are the Mission's 4 newest businesses
Yo También Cantina brings Venezuelan-Californian eats to the Inner Sunset
McDonald's marks 50 years of Big Mac with 'MacCoin' free burger deal
Happy National Ice Cream Sandwich Day!
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Witness: 'Super aggressive' MacArthur BART altercation left blood on seats
Fire smoke impacts Bay Area, officials encourage residents to prepare
MAPS: Interactive home damage, wildfires burning across California
8-year-old dies after mistaking meth for breakfast cereal
Some office workers say they'll keep working after winning Mega Millions jackpot sold in SJ
Family, friends say Nia Wilson's funeral a fitting tribute
Weather warning worries Napa County firefighters
What Really Matters: Take Back the Streets
Show More
Carr Fire survivor captured harrowing escape on video
'This was bound to happen' Pleasant Hill neighbors mourn cyclist hit, killed by big-rig
California fires prompt air quality advisory for Bay Area
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Hoffman Academy, Togo's
VIDEOS: Family, legislators remember Nia Wilson
More News