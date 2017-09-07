Author: Mexican food diet best for health, weight loss

CHICAGO --Maru Davila, author of "The Mexican Food Diet," stopped by our sister station ABC7 in Chicago on Thursday to talk about her new book and why Mexican food is best for getting healthy and losing weight.
Davila said seven out of 10 people are overweight, and many are also suffering from health issues related to excess weight. The best possible thing to help with these problems is to eat Mexican food, said Davila.
RELATED STUDY: Low-fat diets may lead to early death
Davila gained 60 lbs. and neglected her health, struggling with her weight for 30 years. She found the solution in the food she ate while growing up in Mexico.
Mexican food is commonly perceived as delicious, but also unhealthy and leading to weight gain. Davila said Mexican food has elements that are great for health and weight loss. For more information on Davila's book, visit www.TheMexicanFoodDiet.com.
Click here for a look at past stories and videos about diets.