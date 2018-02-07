HOODLINE

Back To The Grind: Castro's 'illy Caffè' reopens after 7-Month hiatus

By Hoodline
SAN FRANCISCO --
illy Caffe (2349 Market St.) has reopened after an extended hiatus as a full cafe serving espresso drinks, pastries, snacks and to-go items.

Last Thursday was the coffee shop's first day back in business.

Inside illy caffe. | Photo: Steven Bracco/Hoodline

After closing last June, the space reopened as a retail-only pop-up shop during the holiday season.

At the time, illy Caffe Communications Director Adam Paige told Hoodline that the pop-up was a "test" and that the location "will likely stay as retail-only versus reverting back to a full cafe," he said.

illy Caffe's rear patio. | Photo: Steven Bracco/Hoodline

When asked why illy Caffe decided to reopen, Paige said the company was "able to streamline operations, including the current hours that the cafe will be open."

"We believe there's an opportunity to serve the neighborhood, so it's a question of a tailored approach that provides a better framework for success," he added.

illy Caffe is open Wednesday through Sunday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
