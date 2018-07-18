Bake A Wish opens its doors in Pleasanton

A new bakery has opened up shop in the neighborhood. Located at 4825 Hopyard Road, F-19 inside Gateway Square Shopping Center, the fresh arrival is called Bake A Wish.
The eatery offers an assortment of baked goods, including bread pudding, cupcakes, scones, muffins, brownies and waffles, which come with toppings like ice cream, caramel, sprinkles, cereal bits, and more.
With a five-star rating out of five Yelp reviews so far, the new bakery seems to be off to a positive start.
Blanca C., among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on July 2, wrote, "This place is awesome! I went into the bakery to check it out and ended up leaving with a Chocolate cupcake. It was fluffy, moist and heavenly. The frosting balanced well. The service was great I was greeted upon walking in."
"They have a variety of tasty breads and pastries. I bought one of their waffle sundaes," added Yoni R. "I don't know much about breads haha, but I could tell the quality of the waffle breading was really up there."
And John G. wrote, "Excited for this new bakery. We tried a chocolate chip cookie, a peanut butter cookie, brownie with cream cheese topping and a French berry pastry. All were excellent. Made fresh onsite."
Bake A Wish is open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily.
food Hoodline Pleasanton
