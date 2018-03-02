Banh Mi Eatery 'Bunn Mike' Expands To Potrero Hill

Banh mi proprietor Bunn Mike is expanding to Potrero Hill, with a new location in the former Tavares space at 300 De Haro St. (between 16th and 17th streets). This is the second location for the sandwich shop.
As we reported earlier this month, Bunn Mike recently took over the former Petite Deli space in North Beach after its previous location at the The Myriad food hall in the Castro closed.
On the menu, expect to see banh mi with five-spice chicken, grilled pork, and the "traditional" with pate. Each sandwich comes with house-made pickled veggies and homemade Vietnamese mayo.
Dynamo Donuts are also on offer in flavors like maple bacon, chocolate rose and spiced chocolate. There's a rotating selection of seasonal varieties featured, too.
Rounding things out are coffee drinks featuring beans from Oakland's AKA Coffee. (You can check out the full menu here.)
Bunn Mike has just one review on Yelp, which gives it a five-star rating thus far.
Mark O., the first Yelper to review the new spot on February 27th, said: "These guys are awesome: best food, dammm good sandwiches, service was above the hood."
Bunn Mike is open daily from 10:30am-5pm.
