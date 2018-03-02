FOOD & DRINK

Banh Mi Eatery 'Bunn Mike' Expands To Potrero Hill

Photo: Christina J./Yelp

By Hoodline
Banh mi proprietor Bunn Mike is expanding to Potrero Hill, with a new location in the former Tavares space at 300 De Haro St. (between 16th and 17th streets). This is the second location for the sandwich shop.

As we reported earlier this month, Bunn Mike recently took over the former Petite Deli space in North Beach after its previous location at the The Myriad food hall in the Castro closed.

On the menu, expect to see banh mi with five-spice chicken, grilled pork, and the "traditional" with pate. Each sandwich comes with house-made pickled veggies and homemade Vietnamese mayo.

Dynamo Donuts are also on offer in flavors like maple bacon, chocolate rose and spiced chocolate. There's a rotating selection of seasonal varieties featured, too.

Rounding things out are coffee drinks featuring beans from Oakland's AKA Coffee. (You can check out the full menu here.)

Bunn Mike has just one review on Yelp, which gives it a five-star rating thus far.

Mark O., the first Yelper to review the new spot on February 27th, said: "These guys are awesome: best food, dammm good sandwiches, service was above the hood."

Bunn Mike is open daily from 10:30am-5pm.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineSan Francisco
FOOD & DRINK
Yo También Cantina brings Venezuelan-Californian eats to the Inner Sunset
McDonald's marks 50 years of Big Mac with 'MacCoin' free burger deal
Happy National Ice Cream Sandwich Day!
Alert issued for salads, wraps from Trader Joe's, Walgreens, Kroger due to parasite worry
Latin American eats: get to know Oakland's 3 newest spots
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Memorial service for Nia Wilson held in Oakland
Office pool claims massive Mega Millions jackpot
MAPS: Interactive home damage, wildfires burning across California
Funeral taking place for Oakland BART stabbing victim Nia Wilson
No 'definitive' motive in Vegas mass shooting that killed 58
New evacuations, Red Flag Warning issued for Mendocino Complex Fires
Almost 400 sick from McDonald's salad parasite
7 puppies rescued from uninhabited island
Show More
'Crazy Rich Asians' director grew up around dad's world-famous Los Altos restaurant
Girl who went missing from DC airport found safe in Queens, NY
Accident involving motorcycle and big rig cleared from Bay Bridge
DMV expanding Saturday hours starting tomorrow
Top intel officials stress election security during White House visit
More News