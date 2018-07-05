Bar meets grill: Lovely's burger pop-up debuts at The Lodge

Craving burgers? You're in luck: a new business has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called Lovely's, the new arrival is located at 3758 Piedmont Ave.
You can find the new eatery, which shares its kitchen with Abura-ya Japanese Fried Chicken, inside The Lodge. From Saturday through Monday, Lovely's offers four kinds of burgers, including a fried chicken sandwich ($9), a cheeseburger ($6), a chili cheeseburger ($8) and a veggie option ($6).
Additionally, you'll find hush puppies, chili cheese fries, fried mushrooms and hand-cut fries on the menu.
Lovely's has just one Yelp review, which gives it a five-star rating.
Andrew C., who reviewed the new spot on July 3, wrote, "The standard cheeseburger is served with grilled onions, house made pickles, and special sauce on a toasted bun and I got the optional shredded lettuce & tomato. The toasted bun is super soft and the veggies are ripe and fresh. Basic, but well executed. 4 stars."
Lovely's is open from 4 p.m.-10 p.m. on Monday and 3 p.m.-11 p.m. on weekends. (It's closed on Tuesday-Friday.)
