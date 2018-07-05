FOOD & DRINK

Bar meets grill: Lovely's burger pop-up debuts at The Lodge

Diner burger. | Photo: Andrew C./Yelp

By Hoodline
Craving burgers? You're in luck: a new business has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called Lovely's, the new arrival is located at 3758 Piedmont Ave.

You can find the new eatery, which shares its kitchen with Abura-ya Japanese Fried Chicken, inside The Lodge. From Saturday through Monday, Lovely's offers four kinds of burgers, including a fried chicken sandwich ($9), a cheeseburger ($6), a chili cheeseburger ($8) and a veggie option ($6).

Additionally, you'll find hush puppies, chili cheese fries, fried mushrooms and hand-cut fries on the menu.

Lovely's has just one Yelp review, which gives it a five-star rating.

Andrew C., who reviewed the new spot on July 3, wrote, "The standard cheeseburger is served with grilled onions, house made pickles, and special sauce on a toasted bun and I got the optional shredded lettuce & tomato. The toasted bun is super soft and the veggies are ripe and fresh. Basic, but well executed. 4 stars."

Lovely's is open from 4 p.m.-10 p.m. on Monday and 3 p.m.-11 p.m. on weekends. (It's closed on Tuesday-Friday.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineOakland
FOOD & DRINK
Beloved Richmond restaurant set to close
Mac'd elbows its way into Russian Hill
5 new restaurants to check out in SoMa
Dunkin' Donuts coming to San Jose
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Inside the base camp for firefighters battling the County Fire
Woman arrested after stealing Oakland CSI vehicle, dog found inside
Antioch man suffers severe injuries to hands after setting off firework
Asiana Flight 214: New questions about first response at SFO
Beloved Richmond restaurant set to close
MAPS: A look at the 'County Fire' in Yolo County
Mother arrested after child abandoned at Union Station, police say
Tupac murder: Police close to making arrest, report says
Show More
CA working to pass its own net neutrality bill
Lions maul suspected poachers on South African game reserve
Police: Man accused of beheading woman with sword may be in Cali.
San Jose couple finds 23-year-old note hidden in their bathroom
County Fire burning near Lake Berryessa scorches 86,000 acres
More News