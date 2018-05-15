FOOD & DRINK

BarnZu expands with new Korean tapas location in Tenderloin

Photos: Carrie Sisto/Hoodline

By Hoodline
Less than a year after opening their contemporary restaurant, the partners behind BarnZu aim to open a second location in the Tenderloin.

The new location will take over the former Lafayette Coffee Shop at 250 Hyde St. The landlord is doing much of the renovation work to make the space amenable for the new restaurant, partner Min Choe told us.
A liquor license application has already been filed.

Each chef hired has worked in Michelin-star restaurants, Choe said, without disclosing any names.

BarnZu's existing location at 711 Geary (near Leavenworth) features Korean fried chicken similar to fare offered by the Kokio Republic food truck. BarnZu offers a wide variety of entrees and plates for sharing, but fried chicken is the only take-out option.
BarnZu's existing location at 711 Geary St.

Choe is again working with Jae Jung and Nathan Choi, who created Kokio Republic, to open the new space, which will focus exclusively on small plates.

It will be the first restaurant offering a Korean version of tapas in San Francisco, said Choe. The partners aim to open the new location in mid-August and have already filed an application for a new liquor license.

Lafayette Coffee Shop relocated to a new home in 2016 at 611 Larkin St., after the Hyde Street location's owner subleased the whole building and converted the SRO into tourist accommodations.

The business has been serving diner-style food to the Tenderloin since 1925, according to some reports.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineSan Francisco
FOOD & DRINK
Yo También Cantina brings Venezuelan-Californian eats to the Inner Sunset
McDonald's marks 50 years of Big Mac with 'MacCoin' free burger deal
Happy National Ice Cream Sandwich Day!
Alert issued for salads, wraps from Trader Joe's, Walgreens, Kroger due to parasite worry
Latin American eats: get to know Oakland's 3 newest spots
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Nia Wilson memorial service
Office pool claims massive Mega Millions jackpot
MAPS: Interactive home damage, wildfires burning across California
Funeral taking place for Oakland BART stabbing victim Nia Wilson
No 'definitive' motive in Vegas mass shooting that killed 58
New evacuations, Red Flag Warning issued for Mendocino Complex Fires
Almost 400 sick from McDonald's salad parasite
7 puppies rescued from uninhabited island
Show More
'Crazy Rich Asians' director grew up around dad's world-famous Los Altos restaurant
Girl who went missing from DC airport found safe in Queens, NY
Accident involving motorcycle and big rig cleared from Bay Bridge
DMV expanding Saturday hours starting tomorrow
Top intel officials stress election security during White House visit
More News