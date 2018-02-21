'Barrel Proof' Brings Pizza And More To The Mission

A new sports bar and arcade has opened in the Mission; Barrel Proof (2331 Mission St.) has taken over the former Cease & Desist space, which changed hands last year.
As we reported last May, new owners David Zimmerman (co-owner of Cabin on Polk St. and the Inner Sunset's Blackthorn Tavern) are running the spot with director of operations Henry Vazquez and senior bartender Evan Pope.
Cease & Desist co-owner Mark DeVito previously told us that he and his partners sold the business to concentrate on other ventures.
Since changing hands, the space has undergone upgrades and features a revamped menu with elevated pub fare and a selection of craft cocktails and whiskey-focused drinks.
If you're in the mood for a bite to eat, expect to see options like a smoked trout pizza with white sauce, kale and arugula; beef tartare with preserved vegetables and smoked egg yolk, and a ribeye steak with red cabbage puree and glazed beets.
Barrel Proof has already attracted fans thus far, with a five-star rating out of 10 reviews on Yelp.
Amy S., among the first Yelpers to review the new spot, praised the "incredible renovations to the previous space. I had been to the previous restaurant before (I live nearby), which I didn't care for much because the layout and overall vibe."
Yelper Shannon D. agreed. "This place really cleaned up. I used to walk by the old Cease and wish it would reopen so my coworkers and I could have a happy hour cocktail before getting on Bart. So happy you open early!"
And Joe C. said Barrel Proof has "great ambience, food is awesome as well. Pizzas are made fresh from the start. TVs are everywhere. Oh and free pool? I'd definitely bring a large group here for happy hours or sports events."
Barrel Proof is open daily from 4pm-2am at 2331 Mission St. (between 19th & 20th).
