Bay Area food banks challenge Cleveland food bank to fundraising challenge

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --The Alameda County Food Bank is putting Cleveland on notice and laying down the challenge once again, as the food banks vie for dominance in the food court.
They're having an online fundraising competition to see who can bring in the most dough during the NBA Finals.
"We're throwing down the gauntlet to our friends in Cleveland. What we hope is to put a big dent in hunger, have some fun rivalry, and get fans engaged in our work," Suzan Bateson said.
The mayors of Alameda and Cleveland cities launched the competition in place of the more traditional city hall wagers. And the San Francisco-Marin Food Bank has also gotten in on the challenge.
You can help to end hunger now and meet the challenge. See the links below for more information.
Alameda County Community Food Bank
San Francisco-Marin Food Bank
Greater Cleveland Food Bank