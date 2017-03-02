BAY AREA LIFE

Bay Area LIFE: One pan pizza dinner in 30 minutes

EMBED </>More News Videos

There's no need to order pizza tonight because you can make a delicious dish topped with cheese and pepperoni that the whole family will love. (KGO)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
One pan pizza dinner in 30 minutes! There's no need to order pizza tonight because you can make a delicious dish topped with cheese and pepperoni that the whole family will love.

Ingredients:

1 Tbsp olive oil
1 small onion, chopped
2 garlic cloves, minced
8 oz. Italian sausage links
1 can (15 oz.) tomato sauce
1 tsp dried basil leaves

8 oz. American Beauty Rotini
1.5 cups water
Salt and ground black pepper to taste
1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese
4 oz. sliced pepperoni
1 bunch Italian parsley, chopped (optional)

Cooking Directions:
1. Heat olive oil over medium heat in a large oven-safe pan. Add onion and saute two to three minutes or until translucent.
2. Remove Italian sausage from casing and cook until browned, about four to five minutes. When the sausage is almost done, add the garlic, and cook for another one to two minutes, stirring frequently so the garlic does not burn. Drain excess fat.
3. Add tomato sauce, pasta, dried basil and 1.5 cups of water to the sausage mixture. Bring to a boil, cover tightly and reduce heat to a simmer. Cook about 12 minutes or until the pasta is cooked through. Season with salt and ground pepper, to taste.
4. Turn off heat and top with mozzarella and pepperoni. Cover again for two to three minutes or until mozzarella is melted. For an extra crispy topping, broil two to three minutes in the oven, but only if your pan is oven-safe.
5. Garnish with Italian parsley if desired.
Related Topics:
foodbay area lifebay areapizzarecipepasta
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Bay Area LIFE; Sundays at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7
BAY AREA LIFE
Bay Area LIFE: Plan the perfect getaway to Santa Rosa
Bay Area LIFE: On Lok help elders thrive in Bay Area
Bay Area LIFE: Discover beauty and adventure in Utah
Bay Area LIFE:Plan your next trip to Cache Creek Casino Resort
Bay Area LIFE: Inside look at Ulta Beauty's new location
More bay area life
FOOD & DRINK
Trader Joe's issues recall for apple sauce products
California senator introduces legislation to keep bars open later
Snarky Valentine's Day cakes are perfect if you don't have one
Squirrel vs. crow in battle over pizza slice
Snow crab sandwich debuts at South Bay McDonald's
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Attorney General Jeff Sessions recuses himself from Russia contacts investigation
California Supreme Court says officials' emails are public records
Good Samaritans rescue man from water at SF's Pier 23
ESPN: Kaepernick to stand during anthem next season
Mountain View school to make $50 million in Snap IPO
Arrests made in shooting of off-duty Oakland officer
Dr. Seuss' birthday prompts reading parties
Show More
Justice Dept: Sessions spoke with Russian ambassador in 2016
'When We Rise' tells emotional story of San Francisco LGBT rights movement
Marin looking into allowing buses on Hwy 101 shoulder
Bone bruise, MCL sprain to keep Kevin Durant out indefinitely
Study shows Silicon Valley residents manage money well
More News
Top Video
Mountain View school to make $50 million in Snap IPO
Facebook rolls out suicide-prevention tools
Dr. Seuss' birthday prompts reading parties
California Supreme Court says officials' emails are public records
More Video