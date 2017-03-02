Bay Area LIFE: One pan pizza dinner in 30 minutes

One pan pizza dinner in 30 minutes! There's no need to order pizza tonight because you can make a delicious dish topped with cheese and pepperoni that the whole family will love.1 Tbsp olive oil1 small onion, chopped2 garlic cloves, minced8 oz. Italian sausage links1 can (15 oz.) tomato sauce1 tsp dried basil leaves8 oz. American Beauty Rotini1.5 cups waterSalt and ground black pepper to taste1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese4 oz. sliced pepperoni1 bunch Italian parsley, chopped (optional)1. Heat olive oil over medium heat in a large oven-safe pan. Add onion and saute two to three minutes or until translucent.2. Remove Italian sausage from casing and cook until browned, about four to five minutes. When the sausage is almost done, add the garlic, and cook for another one to two minutes, stirring frequently so the garlic does not burn. Drain excess fat.3. Add tomato sauce, pasta, dried basil and 1.5 cups of water to the sausage mixture. Bring to a boil, cover tightly and reduce heat to a simmer. Cook about 12 minutes or until the pasta is cooked through. Season with salt and ground pepper, to taste.4. Turn off heat and top with mozzarella and pepperoni. Cover again for two to three minutes or until mozzarella is melted. For an extra crispy topping, broil two to three minutes in the oven, but only if your pan is oven-safe.5. Garnish with Italian parsley if desired.