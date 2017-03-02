Bay Area LIFE: One pan pizza dinner in 30 minutes

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --One pan pizza dinner in 30 minutes! There's no need to order pizza tonight because you can make a delicious dish topped with cheese and pepperoni that the whole family will love.
Ingredients:
1 Tbsp olive oil
1 small onion, chopped
2 garlic cloves, minced
8 oz. Italian sausage links
1 can (15 oz.) tomato sauce
1 tsp dried basil leaves
8 oz. American Beauty Rotini
1.5 cups water
Salt and ground black pepper to taste
1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese
4 oz. sliced pepperoni
1 bunch Italian parsley, chopped (optional)
Cooking Directions:
1. Heat olive oil over medium heat in a large oven-safe pan. Add onion and saute two to three minutes or until translucent.
2. Remove Italian sausage from casing and cook until browned, about four to five minutes. When the sausage is almost done, add the garlic, and cook for another one to two minutes, stirring frequently so the garlic does not burn. Drain excess fat.
3. Add tomato sauce, pasta, dried basil and 1.5 cups of water to the sausage mixture. Bring to a boil, cover tightly and reduce heat to a simmer. Cook about 12 minutes or until the pasta is cooked through. Season with salt and ground pepper, to taste.
4. Turn off heat and top with mozzarella and pepperoni. Cover again for two to three minutes or until mozzarella is melted. For an extra crispy topping, broil two to three minutes in the oven, but only if your pan is oven-safe.
5. Garnish with Italian parsley if desired.