FOOD & DRINK

Bay Area Rapid Tasting: 5 Transit-Friendly Oakland Restaurants

Photo: Mockingbird/Facebook

By Hoodline
Some locals are reluctant to cross the Bay for love, but every night, Oakland's thriving restaurant scene attracts hungry members of the bridge-and-tunnel crowd.

Many popular eateries are steps away from the city's two downtown Bay Area Rapid Transit stations, which means you and your party can be seated about a half hour after boarding BART in San Francisco.
Hangar steak. | Photo: Mockingbird/Facebook

Mockingbird (416 13th St.)

Mockingbird's seasonal menu includes gluten-free and vegetarian options inspired by the San Francisco cafes and bistros where co-owners Melissa Axelrod and William Johnson learned their trade.

Lunch, dinner, and happy hour menus feature a wide variety of entree salads, sandwiches and plates like savory butternut squash and kale bread pudding ($14), a cheeseburger and house-cut fries ($16), plus desserts and beverages, and a full bar.

Faz Oakland (1111 Broadway)

Steps from 12th Street BART, Faz' Mediterranean-inspired menu ranges from selections like mast o musir (yogurt dip with shallots, garlic and flatbread) for $7, pizzas starting at $16, and kebob plates ($15 and up).

A weekday happy hour from 4-7pm offers price breaks on wine and beer with bar foods like a mezze platter ($15), housemade flatbreads (starting at $15) and marinated olives ($6).
Flora Restaurant & Bar. | Photo: Facebook

Flora Restaurant & Bar (1900 Telegraph Ave.)

Located inside Uptown's Art Deco Oakland Floral Depot building, Flora Restaurant & Bar is great before a show at the Paramount or Fox, but it's also worth stopping in on its own merits.

The menu is separated into small bites like chicharrones with chili and lime ($7), first course plates like pork belly with heirloom tomatoes and grilled corn ($15) and second courses, including buttermilk fried chicken ($26) and baked halibut with fresh cranberry beans, black-eyed peas and haricots verts ($30).
Photo: Camber Restaurant/Facebook

Camber Restaurant (1707 Telegraph Ave.)

Serving dishes with Thai, Lao, Indian, Mien, Burmese and Vietnamese influences, Camber Restaurant is ideal for a small groups or couples seeking an affordable range of diverse offerings.

The menu offers Pan-Asian items like veggie and chicken samosas ($7), papaya salad ($11) and tea leaf salad ($14), along with stir-fry dishes like garlic basil shrimp ($17.50) and noodle favorites like pad thai and pad si ew ($13).

Happy hour is from 5 to 7 Monday-Thursday and 2 to 6 on Friday.
Photo: Le Cheval

Le Cheval (1007 Clay St.)

Only a 3-minute walk from 12th St. BART, Le Cheval has served French, Chinese and Southeast Asian cuisine from its Old Oakland location since 1985.

With a focus on traditional Vietnamese dishes, Le Cheval serves familiar appetizers like shrimp rolls ($7), roasted quail ($14) and spicy chicken wings ($10), along with multi-course beef and seafood meals, stir-fried noodles starting at $11, and a rainbow of pho and tom selections. Reservations recommended.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineOakland
FOOD & DRINK
Yo También Cantina brings Venezuelan-Californian eats to the Inner Sunset
McDonald's marks 50 years of Big Mac with 'MacCoin' free burger deal
Happy National Ice Cream Sandwich Day!
Alert issued for salads, wraps from Trader Joe's, Walgreens, Kroger due to parasite worry
Latin American eats: get to know Oakland's 3 newest spots
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Memorial service for Nia Wilson held in Oakland
Office pool claims massive Mega Millions jackpot
MAPS: Interactive home damage, wildfires burning across California
Funeral taking place for Oakland BART stabbing victim Nia Wilson
No 'definitive' motive in Vegas mass shooting that killed 58
New evacuations, Red Flag Warning issued for Mendocino Complex Fires
Almost 400 sick from McDonald's salad parasite
7 puppies rescued from uninhabited island
Show More
'Crazy Rich Asians' director grew up around dad's world-famous Los Altos restaurant
Girl who went missing from DC airport found safe in Queens, NY
Accident involving motorcycle and big rig cleared from Bay Bridge
DMV expanding Saturday hours starting tomorrow
Top intel officials stress election security during White House visit
More News