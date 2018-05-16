FOOD & DRINK

Better luck tamari: Eat Sushi opens in SoMa

Photo: Eat Sushi/Yelp

By Hoodline
Eat Sushi, a new bar serving fish, ramen and rice bowls, has recently opened in SoMa at 1516 Folsom St. (between 11th and 12th streets).

The new arrival serves up a wide range of appetizers, including seafood poke salad ($8) and Japanese wings ($6). The dinner menu includes a selection of rice bowls and ramen, plus an assortment of sushi rolls like spicy tuna with avocado and cucumber ($6.95), dragon rolls ($12.95), and a Daisy roll (escolar, avocado, onion and soy pepper) for $10.95.

With a five-star rating out of 12 reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh addition has been warmly received by patrons.

"I ordered a dragon roll and an escolar nigiri, which were both very good." wrote Yelper Jeff D. "My friend ordered the pork ramen and halibut nigiri, which she enjoyed as well. The decor is not overly lavish, but still quite nice. They also had a very interesting playlist with remixes of popular songs."

Yelper Greg K. added, "What a pleasant surprise and welcome addition to the neighborhood. We had a fantastic meal here and found the prices very reasonable, including drinks."

Eat Sushi is open from 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.-10 p.m. on weekdays, 6 p.m.-11 p.m. on Saturday, and 6 p.m.-10 p.m. on Sunday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineSan Francisco
FOOD & DRINK
Yo También Cantina brings Venezuelan-Californian eats to the Inner Sunset
McDonald's marks 50 years of Big Mac with 'MacCoin' free burger deal
Happy National Ice Cream Sandwich Day!
Alert issued for salads, wraps from Trader Joe's, Walgreens, Kroger due to parasite worry
Latin American eats: get to know Oakland's 3 newest spots
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Nia Wilson memorial service
Office pool claims massive Mega Millions jackpot
MAPS: Interactive home damage, wildfires burning across California
Funeral taking place for Oakland BART stabbing victim Nia Wilson
No 'definitive' motive in Vegas mass shooting that killed 58
New evacuations, Red Flag Warning issued for Mendocino Complex Fires
Almost 400 sick from McDonald's salad parasite
7 puppies rescued from uninhabited island
Show More
'Crazy Rich Asians' director grew up around dad's world-famous Los Altos restaurant
Girl who went missing from DC airport found safe in Queens, NY
Accident involving motorcycle and big rig cleared from Bay Bridge
DMV expanding Saturday hours starting tomorrow
Top intel officials stress election security during White House visit
More News