FOOD & DRINK

Bird flu found at Tyson Foods chicken supplier

In this file photo taken June 19, 2003, chickens gather around a feeder in a Tyson Foods Inc., poultry house near Farmington, Ark. (AP Photo/April L. Brown)

NEW YORK --
Tens of thousands of chickens have been destroyed at a Tennessee chicken farm due to a bird flu outbreak and 30 other farms within a six-mile radius have been quarantined.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said 73,500 chickens were destroyed at the facility and will not enter the food system. The H7 avian influenza can be deadly to chickens and turkeys.

"Bird flu" is a catch-all phrase for a variety of influenza viruses that spread among poultry. They can be very contagious and deadly among birds, but rarely spread to humans. That said, deadly human flu pandemics have been sparked by viruses that first emerged in birds, and health officials closely track what's killing poultry.

Flu can spread from birds to humans through the air, or when people touch a bird or an infected surface and then touch their eye, nose or mouth.

The affected Tennessee breeder supplies the food company Tyson Foods Inc. The company said Monday that it doesn't expect its chicken business to be disrupted, but the outbreak sent jitters through Wall Street.

Shares of Tyson, based in Springdale, Arkansas, fell and the news dragged down shares of other companies in the sectors as well.

"We're responding aggressively, and are working with state and federal officials to contain the virus," Tyson said in a company release.

The company said it already tests all of its flocks for the virus before they leave farms "out of an abundance of caution." Results are known before the birds are processed, the company said, and animals are not used if bird flu is detected.

Tennessee's Department of Agriculture is not identifying the farm where the chickens were destroyed, saying only that it is located in the state's Lincoln County, which is just west of Chattanooga and borders Alabama.

Only one commercial chicken farm in Alabama was within the six-mile radius, the state said, and all the birds there tested negative for the flu. The Alabama farm was also used by Tyson, according to the state. Alabama said it also began testing chickens in people's backyards within the affected area, and all the tests have come back negative so far.

There have been bird flu outbreaks in China and in Europe in recent months, though they are of differing strains.

The USDA said Monday that it does not yet know what type of H7 bird flu is affecting the chickens in Tennessee, but will know within 48 hours.

Shares of Tyson Foods Inc. fell $1.61, or 2.5 percent, to close at $61.99 Monday. Shares of Sanderson Farms Inc., based in Laurel, Mississippi, dropped $1.86, or 2 percent, to close at $92.53 and shares of Greeley, Colorado-based Pilgrim's Pride Corp. fell 25 cents, or 1.2 percent, to close at $20.70.
Related Topics:
foodchickenu.s. & worldillnessbusinessfarming
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FOOD & DRINK
Wine-infused coffee is finally here
Bay Area LIFE: One pan pizza dinner in 30 minutes
Trader Joe's issues recall for apple sauce products
California senator introduces legislation to keep bars open later
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Bay Area groups vow to fight Trump's revised travel ban
EXCLUSIVE: Napa JV quarterback speaks out on hazing scandal on ABC7 News at 11
NFL sources: Bank of America to back Raiders Las Vegas stadium
EXCLUSIVE: Trial begins in murder-for-hire case
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7 -- WATCH LIVE
Researchers test driverless buses
Massive snowfall creates dangerous driving conditions in North Bay
Show More
Travelers concerned about updated TSA pat-downs
Instawork holds workshops to give immigrants advice
Frequent flooding threatens wildlife, drivers in Sonoma County
Gas tax proposed to help pay for San Jose road repairs
House GOP releases bill replacing Obamacare
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Both sides of Trump debate clash
PHOTOS: Major winter storms sweep across Bay Area
PHOTOS: CHP teams up with OPD to feed East Bay homeless
PHOTOS: Michael Jackson's personal photographer shares favorite pics
More Photos