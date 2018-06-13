FOOD & DRINK

Bolin Barbeque debuts in Marina

Photo: Bolin Barbeque/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new spot serving barbecue and more has opened up in the Marina district.

Bolin Barbeque, located at 1979 Union St. (between Buchanan and Laguna) offers a selection of plates and sandwiches, along with appetizers like skillet cornbread, tacos and tamales.

The menu includes the usual suspects like pork ribs, pulled pork, chopped brisket and smoked chicken wings, with side options like onion strings, grilled broccolini and pepita slaw.
Photo: Bolin Barbeque/Yelp

Brunch selections include egg plates and Benedicts, salads, a "build a biscuit" option, and appetizers like "bonuts," deep-fried biscuits with cinnamon sugar.

Bolin Barbeque has just one Yelp review, but it's earned a five-star rating.

"Ordered smoked chicken wings for the Warriors game tonight and they blew my mind," wrote Alexander M. on June 8.

"I could tell a lot of planning, talent and execution went into the meal. It was way better than what I could make in the backyard and I saved myself a few hours of stress," he said. "I look forward to checking out more at Bolin Barbeque in person."

Head on over to check it out. Bolin Barbeque is open from 4 p.m.-10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 4 p.m.-midnight on Friday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 4 p.m.-midnight on Saturday, and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 4 p.m.-10 p.m. on Sunday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineSan Francisco
FOOD & DRINK
From pork to piñatas, get to know the freshest new businesses to launch in Vallejo
New taco truck Tacos Baja Cali now serving Vallejo area
Dunkin' Donuts to release coffee beer
Sink your teeth into avozilla, the 4-pound avocado as big as your face
Onigilly brings the Japanese rice and seaweed staple to University South
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
10,000 people participate in AIDS Walk SF
Democrats pass on Sen. Feinstein to support her rival
Couple describes finding missing Oregon woman near Big Sur
BART passenger seen smoking meth on train arrested
France beats Croatia 4-2 to win World Cup
Black woman says CVS manager called police over coupon
Elon Musk calls Thai cave diver 'pedo' on social media
Two more bobcats sickened in Santa Cruz Area
Show More
Dog dies from saltwater poisoning after beach trip
'Burners' pack Castro Theatre to celebrate life of Burning Man founder
Youth soccer team honors Thai navy SEAL who died saving them
PHOTOS: Thousands participate in 2018 AIDS Walk in SF
USGS reports 3.0-magnitude earthquake near Castro Valley
More News