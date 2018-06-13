Bolin Barbeque debuts in Marina

A new spot serving barbecue and more has opened up in the Marina district.
Bolin Barbeque, located at 1979 Union St. (between Buchanan and Laguna) offers a selection of plates and sandwiches, along with appetizers like skillet cornbread, tacos and tamales.
The menu includes the usual suspects like pork ribs, pulled pork, chopped brisket and smoked chicken wings, with side options like onion strings, grilled broccolini and pepita slaw.
Photo: Bolin Barbeque/Yelp
Brunch selections include egg plates and Benedicts, salads, a "build a biscuit" option, and appetizers like "bonuts," deep-fried biscuits with cinnamon sugar.
Bolin Barbeque has just one Yelp review, but it's earned a five-star rating.
"Ordered smoked chicken wings for the Warriors game tonight and they blew my mind," wrote Alexander M. on June 8.
"I could tell a lot of planning, talent and execution went into the meal. It was way better than what I could make in the backyard and I saved myself a few hours of stress," he said. "I look forward to checking out more at Bolin Barbeque in person."
Head on over to check it out. Bolin Barbeque is open from 4 p.m.-10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 4 p.m.-midnight on Friday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 4 p.m.-midnight on Saturday, and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 4 p.m.-10 p.m. on Sunday.
