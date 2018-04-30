FOOD & DRINK

Bubble tea bounty abounds at East San Jose's newest eatery, Boba Fitt

Yelp user photo

By Hoodline
If bubble tea is what you're after, look no further than East San Jose's newest establishment. Called Boba Fitt, the new arrival is located at 1051 E Capitol Expy., in the former Hoki Poke space.

Boba Fitt has a long menu of sweet, less sweet and extra sweet drink options, including fruity flavors, teas, coffees and milk teas. It also has snacks, like crab soup, popcorn chicken, Thai banana crepes, boba buns, and fish balls. Look for drinks to cost around $4.

The bubble tea shop has both indoor and outdoor seating.

With a 4.5-star rating out of 45 reviews on Yelp so far, Boba Fitt is on its way to developing a local fan base.

Anna D., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on April 21, said, "This place really surprised me! I had really low expectations and wasn't expecting the drinks to be any good but wow ... their drinks are pretty bomb. I got the Taro Float."

"The Black Dragon tasted good and had the right amount of sweetness at 100%. I would suggest that drink if you like Oolong milk tea," Daniel H. wrote.

Head on over to check it out: Boba Fitt is open from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. daily.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineSan Jose
FOOD & DRINK
Yo También Cantina brings Venezuelan-Californian eats to the Inner Sunset
McDonald's marks 50 years of Big Mac with 'MacCoin' free burger deal
Happy National Ice Cream Sandwich Day!
Alert issued for salads, wraps from Trader Joe's, Walgreens, Kroger due to parasite worry
Latin American eats: get to know Oakland's 3 newest spots
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Nia Wilson memorial service
Office pool claims massive Mega Millions jackpot
MAPS: Interactive home damage, wildfires burning across California
Funeral taking place for Oakland BART stabbing victim Nia Wilson
No 'definitive' motive in Vegas mass shooting that killed 58
New evacuations, Red Flag Warning issued for Mendocino Complex Fires
Almost 400 sick from McDonald's salad parasite
7 puppies rescued from uninhabited island
Show More
'Crazy Rich Asians' director grew up around dad's world-famous Los Altos restaurant
Girl who went missing from DC airport found safe in Queens, NY
Accident involving motorcycle and big rig cleared from Bay Bridge
DMV expanding Saturday hours starting tomorrow
Top intel officials stress election security during White House visit
More News