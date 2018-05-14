FOOD & DRINK

Cafe BOHO brings eclectic seasonal fare to the Marina

Photo: Cafe Boho/Yelp

By Hoodline
Cafe Boho, a new American eatery, recently opened its doors in the Marina at 3321 Steiner St. (between Chestnut and Lombard), serving an eclectic, seasonal menu that's not bound to a specific cuisine.

"I wouldn't even call it fusion," co-owner Eileen Filmus told Eater.

The seasonal brunch menu includes items like lobster and burratta with serrano, mache (corn salad), lemon, and pistachio ($21); porcini pappardelle with rosemary vegetable au jus, wild mushrooms, Parmesan, and a poached egg ($21); and a New York steak with fries and bitter greens ($24).

Dinner items include octopus with beets, fennel, broccoli, frisee, beluga, lentil, almond, lemon and herbs ($29); fish du jour with carrot ginger puree, endive, wild rice and watercress (market price); and duck with celery root, huckleberry, charred lemon, and radicchio ($37).

So far, Cafe BOHO has earned 3.5 stars out of seven Yelp reviews.

"What a wonderful addition to the Marina restaurant scene," wrote Yelper Andrey A. "Boho pleasantly surprised me with a wide variety of choices. You can go for the burger with a generous portion of seasoned fries and blue cheese dressing, or you can be adventurous and go for the lobster and warm burrata -- an unexpected but impeccable combination."

Tanya R. noted, "We've had dinner here twice already and will definitely come back again! The food, ambiance and service are all great. Octopus is definitely my favorite item on the menu, and I would definitely recommend it to any seafood fan."

Cafe BOHO is open from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5 p.m.-10 p.m. on Tuesday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5 p.m.-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 10:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineSan Francisco
FOOD & DRINK
Yo También Cantina brings Venezuelan-Californian eats to the Inner Sunset
McDonald's marks 50 years of Big Mac with 'MacCoin' free burger deal
Happy National Ice Cream Sandwich Day!
Alert issued for salads, wraps from Trader Joe's, Walgreens, Kroger due to parasite worry
Latin American eats: get to know Oakland's 3 newest spots
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Nia Wilson memorial service
Office pool claims massive Mega Millions jackpot
MAPS: Interactive home damage, wildfires burning across California
Funeral taking place for Oakland BART stabbing victim Nia Wilson
No 'definitive' motive in Vegas mass shooting that killed 58
New evacuations, Red Flag Warning issued for Mendocino Complex Fires
Almost 400 sick from McDonald's salad parasite
7 puppies rescued from uninhabited island
Show More
'Crazy Rich Asians' director grew up around dad's world-famous Los Altos restaurant
Girl who went missing from DC airport found safe in Queens, NY
Accident involving motorcycle and big rig cleared from Bay Bridge
DMV expanding Saturday hours starting tomorrow
Top intel officials stress election security during White House visit
More News