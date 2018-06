Catch a fryer: Downtown Happy Donuts opens

A new spot serving doughnuts, coffee, tea and more has opened up in the neighborhood. Called Happy Donuts , the new arrival is located at 378 17th St. between Franklin and Webster streets.The shop sells a full range of doughnuts, including cake, old-fashioned, raised, and French crullers. Other options include apple fritters and bear claws, as well as bagels, muffins and croissants.Happy Donuts' arrival literally fills a doughnut hole: last summer, Colonial Doughnuts closed up shop around the corner at Franklin & 17th streets.The new location has already attracted fans thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of three Yelp reviews.Audrey S., among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on June 19, wrote, "I don't know about y'all, but I was sure ready for someone to fill the void left in this neck of the woods by Colonial's closing. Welcome to the neighborhood, Happy Donuts!"And Jennifer W. wrote , "New donut shop to take care of your morning sugar craving. Ever since Colonial Donuts closed at 17th/Franklin, there's been a hole to be filled... with donut holes. They have the whole selection."To place a boxed order to go or get Happy Donuts' hours, call 510-735-9335.