Taco ... Wednesday! Where to score tacos on National Taco Day

National Taco Day on October 4.

Taco lovers might celebrate Taco Tuesday, but this week they're going to want to push that a day back. Wednesday is National Taco Day, and it comes with deals.

Check back as more taco deals will be added to this list as they're announced.

Chuy's Tacos
Promotion: Customers can add a taco to any order for $1, and Mexican beers are $1 off, the taco chain told ABC.

As an added bonus: Dress like a taco and your entree is free.

Taco Bell
Promotion: 4 tacos for $5
The fast food chain has been treating the day like a true holiday, complete with their "gift set" deal ... and a holiday cartoon.

Tijuana Flats
Promotion: Buy 99 tacos, get one free.



While this "deal" may not seem great, Tijauna Flats has been highly teasing the day on social media with the hashtag #Atacolypse, so more deals may be in the works. The Tex-Mex chain piggy-backed off the popularity of the supposed apocalypse last month and has been saying that the "Atacolypse" is coming on National Taco Day.

