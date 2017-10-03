Check back as more taco deals will be added to this list as they're announced.
Chuy's Tacos
Promotion: Customers can add a taco to any order for $1, and Mexican beers are $1 off, the taco chain told ABC.
As an added bonus: Dress like a taco and your entree is free.
Taco Bell
Promotion: 4 tacos for $5
The fast food chain has been treating the day like a true holiday, complete with their "gift set" deal ... and a holiday cartoon.
Tijuana Flats
Promotion: Buy 99 tacos, get one free.
While this "deal" may not seem great, Tijauna Flats has been highly teasing the day on social media with the hashtag #Atacolypse, so more deals may be in the works. The Tex-Mex chain piggy-backed off the popularity of the supposed apocalypse last month and has been saying that the "Atacolypse" is coming on National Taco Day.