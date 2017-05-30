CHIPOTLE

Chipotle: Cyber hack worse than expected, compromised customers nationwide

A Chipotle sign is seen in San Jose, Calif. on May 26, 2017. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Chipotle now says a recent cyber-attack compromised customer data at nearly all of its restaurants nationwide.

The attack took place from March 24th to April 18th.

LIST: Bay Area locations hit by Chipotle credit card breach

Chipotle says the hackers used malware to attack credit card readers at restaurants --giving them access to cardholder names, card numbers, expiration dates, and security codes.

Customers are being urged to review their credit card statements and report unauthorized charges.

Click here to search for other Bay Area cities that might have been affected.
Related Topics:
foodbusinesschipotledata breachcredit cardsfraudthefthackingOaklandSan JoseSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
LIST: Bay Area Chipotle stores hit by data breach
CHIPOTLE
Chipotle says customer credit card info was stolen in April hack
LIST: Bay Area Chipotle stores hit by data breach
Chipotle employee accused of planting bathroom camera
Chipotle announces investigation into breach in payment system
More chipotle
FOOD & DRINK
Bay Area LIFE: Cheese and charcuterie
Pink pineapples have finally arrived
Chipotle says customer credit card info was stolen in April hack
LIST: Bay Area Chipotle stores hit by data breach
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Prosecution tells jury death is only just punishment for Garcia-Torres
Victim in San Francisco shooting shocked by suspect's release
Fewer students cutting classes at Oakland schools
Pelosi reflects on 30 years in US politics at SF event
Gunman at Orlando airport in police custody
Elderly evacuated from SF residence after artillery shells found
Lawmakers in Sacramento discuss fate of Mylar balloons
Show More
Trump to interview 2 candidates for FBI director today
Strickland gets 6-game suspension after brawl, Harper gets 4
Cal-OSHA investigating water park where boy flew off slide
Jury finds Napa couple guilty of first-degree murder in death of girl
OPD investigating fatal shooting in East Oakland
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Golden State Warriors fans 2016-2017
PHOTOS: Amsterdam Rainbow Dress displayed at SF City Hall
PHOTOS: Dubs art on display at Oakland exhibit
PHOTOS: 2017 Bay to Breakers race in San Francisco
More Photos