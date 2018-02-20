HOODLINE

'Chow Oakland' opens on Piedmont Avenue

Photo: Cirrus Wood / Hoodline

By Hoodline
OAKLAND, Calif. --
Restaurant-market hybrid Chow Food Bar has opened its first Oakland location. Located at at 3770 Piedmont Ave., the new spot is a mash-up between a grocery store and a family restaurant.

Founder Tony Gulisano said the decision to open in Oakland was easy. "The single determining factor is if you feel you can relate to the people, that you can go through life there," he said. "Oakland has a spirit you can relate to."

Gulisano said he aims to offer quality foods at affordable prices in an atmosphere that everyone can enjoy with one menu for brunch, lunch and dinner, and a separate bill of fare for the market and chef's bar.
A central bar serves beer, wine, juice and coffee drinks.

Chow Oakland includes amenities like patio space, indoor seating, draft beer, a roof deck, and an open bakery, and customers will find ample space to sit and enjoy their purchases.

"The market is the ultimate neighbor to a kitchen; the kitchen is the ultimate neighbor to a market," said Gulisano. "They complement each other." Having the two in such close proximity allows the eatery to reduce food waste by incorporating unsold produce into its prepared foods, he added.

"We're here to try to accelerate the availability of organic sustainable food," said Gulisano.

A native of Detroit, Gulisano toiled at his father's grocery stores before moving west and working his way up in the restaurant industry. "All I've ever done my whole life is feed people," he said.
The space includes a grocery, a central bar, and ample seating.

Besides the original Chow on Church Street in San Francisco, there are locations in Orinda and Lafayette. A location near Golden Gate Park closed at the end of January.

Gulisano said he was inspired to open Chow after witnessing an argument between a server and a chef while working at a North Beach restaurant in 1994.

"There's got to be a way to have a passion for feeding people and a skill set to make food without friction," he said, noting that his market and kitchen staffs work closely together.

Gulisano likened the Bay Area's food scene to the cultural explosion of the 1960s, when millions of Americans discoverered new ways to think about art, music, education and technology.

"The same thing is happening now with food," he said. "It's just at the beginning of starting to become a big deal. If you're there for it, you can make a real contribution to the formation of the culture."

"It's exciting to be able to feed people now," Gulisano said. "It's important, too."

Chow Oakland is located at 3770 Piedmont Avenue. Market hours are 9-8 daily; the cafe, bar and restaurant are open from 7am-9:30pm Monday-Thursday, 7-10 on Friday, 8-10 on Saturday and 8-9:30 on Sunday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlinerestaurantrestaurantswhere you liveOakland
HOODLINE
After only 6 months, Castro's Chocolate Chair calls it quits
Weekend Events: Yoga, National Oyster Day
What does $1,800 rent you in Oakland, today?
Yo También Cantina brings Venezuelan-Californian eats to the Inner Sunset
Tonight: SFMTA to preview final plans for first phase of 38-Geary makeover
More Hoodline
FOOD & DRINK
Yo También Cantina brings Venezuelan-Californian eats to the Inner Sunset
McDonald's marks 50 years of Big Mac with 'MacCoin' free burger deal
Happy National Ice Cream Sandwich Day!
Alert issued for salads, wraps from Trader Joe's, Walgreens, Kroger due to parasite worry
Latin American eats: get to know Oakland's 3 newest spots
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Memorial service for Nia Wilson held in Oakland
Office pool claims massive Mega Millions jackpot
MAPS: Interactive home damage, wildfires burning across California
Funeral taking place for Oakland BART stabbing victim Nia Wilson
No 'definitive' motive in Vegas mass shooting that killed 58
New evacuations, Red Flag Warning issued for Mendocino Complex Fires
Almost 400 sick from McDonald's salad parasite
7 puppies rescued from uninhabited island
Show More
'Crazy Rich Asians' director grew up around dad's world-famous Los Altos restaurant
Girl who went missing from DC airport found safe in Queens, NY
Accident involving motorcycle and big rig cleared from Bay Bridge
DMV expanding Saturday hours starting tomorrow
Top intel officials stress election security during White House visit
More News