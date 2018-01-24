'Chullo Nepali Indian Cuisine' Opens In South Park

If you're craving Indian food around South Park, good news: Chullo Nepali Indian Cuisine recently opened at 474 3rd St. (between Bryant & Stillman).
An extensive menu presents a wide variety of offerings like clay-oven roasted eggplant with onion, tomato, pickles and spices; tandoor-cooked chicken breast with fenugreek, tomato cream, and almond; black tiger prawns in saffron- coconut sauce; and black lentil pancakes with house-made Himalayan pudina (mint) chutney. (Take a look at the full menu here.)
The fresh addition has made a good impression thus far, with a 3.5-star rating out of eight reviews on Yelp.
Abhishek P., among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on January 11th, said they'd visited a number of times and recommended chicken momo and chicken chow mein, along with mutton and chicken curries.
"Certainly one of the best restaurants in the city if you are looking for some authentic food," Abhishek wrote.
Krishna G. said the new restaurant is the "best place for Nepali food. And service was wonderful, with friendly staff with good atmosphere."
Senamile N. said it served "the BEST chicken tikka I've ever tasted!! I came to eat at opening night and the menu has so many options and an interesting fusion of Nepalese Indian food! WHITE TABLE CLOTHS add an elegance to the restaurant."
Chullo Nepali Indian Cuisine is open Monday-Saturday from 11am-10pm, closed Sundays.
