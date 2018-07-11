FOOD & DRINK

Cocktails to a tea: Teaquation & Tonic opens in Palo Alto

Tea flights. | Photo: Teaquation & Tonic/Yelp

By Hoodline
If you enjoy tea and adult beverages, a new Palo Alto watering hole has you covered. Located at 115 Hamilton Ave., the fresh arrival is called Teaquation & Tonic.

The sister store to Redwood City's Teaquation, the new spot offers a flight of non-alcoholic teas for $14 or alcoholic tea cocktails for $10 each. Boozy options include mont rouge with gin, mojito with rum, Man of Steel with vodka, and a Golddigger with tequila.

It also has several options for food, like the pork belly sandwich ($10), quesadog ($10) and bourbon ballers ($12).

With a five-star rating out of eight Yelp reviews, Teaquation & Tonic is on its way to developing a local fan base.

Cherylynn N., among the first Yelpers to review the spot on July 2, wrote, "My favorite was the Orange N Black, an elevated take on Thai iced tea with coconut whipped cream. There was good tea flavor with a good balance of creamy and sweet."

Yelper Pierre P., who visited during its soft open, added, "This place has been open for about a day and a half, but already it fills a niche for a creative and casual spin on tea. With so many coffee options in the University Avenue area, this place has plenty of potential."

"While certain options are unavailable at the moment, they're still doing their best to promote that "break up with boba" concept," wrote Ken L. "Classics are mostly available, as well as other food items like meatballs and macarons."

Teaquation & Tonic is open from 11:30 a.m.-8 p.m. on Tuesday-Friday, 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. on Saturday, and 11:30 a.m.-7 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)
