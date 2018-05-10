Curry Life makes West San Jose debut with customizable Japanese curry and more

Craving Japanese curry? You're in luck -- a new business called Curry Life recently opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located at 4320 Moorpark Ave. in West San Jose, the fresh arrival is aiming to delight the locals with customizable curries.
The menu displayed at Curry Life's website simply asks you to "choose your favorite flavor, level of spiciness, portion size, toppings and add-ons." Choices include rice or udon; beef or vegetable curry; mild, medium or spicy; fried chicken cutlet, pickled daikon, kimchi and more. There are plenty of vegetarian options, and if you don't feel like customizing -- order prefixed curry items right off the menu, like cream curry with udon ($11), or fried shrimp curry with rice ($12.50).
With a four-star rating out of 19 reviews on Yelp so far, Curry Life is getting solid feedback from clientele.
"The breaded shrimp and chicken are done perfectly -- it's crunchy on the outside, fresh and moist on the inside," Yelper Vivian Z. wrote. "The curry is thick and flavorful, without being overpowering. Even the daikon is freshly made! It has the satisfying sour taste on the outside, and the fresh sweetness of daikon on the inside. Bravo! I can only pray they don't get too busy in the future."
Yuka Y. wrote, "Yummm. They had choices of yaki onigiri and white rice, veggie and beef curry, tonkatsu (deep fried panko crusted pork), karaage (fried chicken), and ebi fry (fried panko shrimp)! Where else can you get ebi fry in the Bay Area? Here!! Both curries were so delicious and had a good amount of spice."
Head on over to check it out: Curry Life is open from 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.-9 p.m. daily.
