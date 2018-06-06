Dogpatch dish: 3 new neighborhood eateries

From an all-day breakfast spot to a South American-style haunt, read on to find the latest restaurants to debut in this San Francisco neighborhood.
Besharam
1275 Minnesota St.
Photo: Cherylynn n./Yelp
Topping the list is Besharam, an Indian spot situated in the Minnesota Street Project.
Chef and owner Heena Patel features fare like grilled paneer kebabs, charred broccoli and quinoa, mango ice cream and grilled asparagus salads.
With five stars out four reviews on Yelp, Besharam has been getting positive attention.
"Everything here is authentically spicy in a wonderful way,"Yelper Joann C. said. "The parathas are so delicious I'd buy a big stack of them to go if I could. My favorite dish was the fish moilee."
Yelper Tuan N. added, "Won't be surprised if this place blows up soon. The Dogpatch keeps getting more and more great stuff, and you know things will be popping once the new stadium is built. Better try it soon while there isn't a silly waiting list."
Besharam is open weekdays for lunch from 11 a.m to 2:30 p.m. and serves dinner Tuesday - Saturday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
School Night
601 19th St.
Photo: swan l./Yelp
Meanwhile on 19th Street, School Night is serving up cocktails and Latin American fare at The Pearl event venue.
Grab a pisco-forward cocktail like the Purple Maize, made with pisco quebranta, chicha morada, orange liqueur, lime and amaro; or The Principals Punch, made with pisco Italia, pineapple, falernum, lemon and genepy. Then choose from bites like achiote marinated quail breast, fried leg and onion escabeche; tacos al pastor with habanero pickled onions, red salsa, onions and cilantro; and baby back ribs with tomatillo barbeque sauce.
School Night currently holds five stars out of 20 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
"The food is amazing," Yelper Michael R. said. "The staff is super friendly. It was a very busy night for them, but they never let it get to them or affect the service."
Thomas T. noted, "Cool hip little place to grab some food and drinks. Love the atmosphere and trendy feel. Definitely a great addition to Dogpatch. Their food and drink selection is perfect."
School Night is open from 5 p.m.-midnight on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Sunday. (It's closed on Thursday-Saturday.)
Noon All Day
690 Indiana St.
Photo: chrylnn n./Yelp
Noon All Day is a cafe where according to the establishments website, "everything is inspired by seasonal ingredients, and made by talented people. The pastries come from our Piccino bakery team, and Sightglass coffee is crafted with excellence."
The joint offers all-day breakfast items like coconut milk chia pudding with cardamom, cocoa nibs, berry compote, strawberries and toasted coconut; poached farm eggs with buttered toast; and Straus family greek yogurt with chai-spiced granola, almonds, berry compote, strawberries and honey.
Noon All Day's current rating of four stars out of 38 reviews on Yelp indicates the newcomer is finding its way, but it's still early days.
"Great coffee and food," Yelper David C. said. "Neat and modern interior. Very friendly staff. I am a black coffee drinker, so the coffee itself is very important to me. It was very rich tasting and flavorful, but not too strong or bitter. Well worth it."
Yelper Sheewon B. wrote, "Let's be clear. The reason why I come here is the experience. The interior is beautiful, the space is perfect for bringing your laptop and sitting yourself down for a mini oasis to get your work done."
Noon All Day is open from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. on weekends.