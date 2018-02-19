HOODLINE

'Double Shot Coffee' makes Excelsior debut

Photo: M.G. T./Yelp

By Hoodline
SAN FRANCISCO --
A new spot for coffee, tea, and sandwiches has opened in Mission Terrace: Double Shot Coffee is located at 4587 Mission St. (between Harrington St. & Brazil Ave.)

This new eatery features a variety of coffee drink mainstays, signature lattes, quick breakfast items, sandwiches, salads and more.

On the drinks menu, expect to see offerings such as lattes, cappuccinos, Americanos and macchiatos. There are specialty drinks, too, like horchata, Nutella-lavender lattes; blended iced coffee drinks with white chocolate, caramel, and cookies and cream; and fruit-flavored smoothies.

If you're in the mood for a bite to eat, look for a selection of bagels topped with cream cheese, lox, egg and cheese, or veggies. The cafe also offers hot panini sandwiches, house-made tuna salad and a Greek salad with cucumbers, olives, and feta cheese.

With a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, the new addition seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.

Aaron Y., among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on February 6th, said: "Since Mama has closed, it feels like the whole neighborhood has been waiting for a new independent cafe to open. Double Shot does not disappoint! Well-made drinks, friendly staff, and a nice mural."

Yelper Brandon W. added: "Walking by on Mission for a couple months, I've been waiting for this place to open, and I wasn't disappointed."

And Anju J. said: "Checked it out for a quick snack while produce shopping across the street. Chocolate croissant was spot-on, so was the breakfast bagel."

Double Shot coffee is now open at 4587 Mission St., so stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood.

Click here for more stories, photos, and video from our partners at Hoodline.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlinecoffeesmall businessbusinessrestaurantSan Francisco
HOODLINE
After only 6 months, Castro's Chocolate Chair calls it quits
Weekend Events: Yoga, National Oyster Day
What does $1,800 rent you in Oakland, today?
Yo También Cantina brings Venezuelan-Californian eats to the Inner Sunset
Tonight: SFMTA to preview final plans for first phase of 38-Geary makeover
More Hoodline
FOOD & DRINK
Yo También Cantina brings Venezuelan-Californian eats to the Inner Sunset
McDonald's marks 50 years of Big Mac with 'MacCoin' free burger deal
Happy National Ice Cream Sandwich Day!
Alert issued for salads, wraps from Trader Joe's, Walgreens, Kroger due to parasite worry
Latin American eats: get to know Oakland's 3 newest spots
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Memorial service for Nia Wilson held in Oakland
Office pool claims massive Mega Millions jackpot
MAPS: Interactive home damage, wildfires burning across California
Funeral taking place for Oakland BART stabbing victim Nia Wilson
No 'definitive' motive in Vegas mass shooting that killed 58
New evacuations, Red Flag Warning issued for Mendocino Complex Fires
Almost 400 sick from McDonald's salad parasite
7 puppies rescued from uninhabited island
Show More
'Crazy Rich Asians' director grew up around dad's world-famous Los Altos restaurant
Girl who went missing from DC airport found safe in Queens, NY
Accident involving motorcycle and big rig cleared from Bay Bridge
DMV expanding Saturday hours starting tomorrow
Top intel officials stress election security during White House visit
More News